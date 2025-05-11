 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
Johnson Wagner recreates iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
Mikko Rantanen has goal, two assists for Stars in 5-2 win over Jets to take 2-1 series lead
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachfinalround_250511.jpg
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
Johnson Wagner recreates iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
Mikko Rantanen has goal, two assists for Stars in 5-2 win over Jets to take 2-1 series lead
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachfinalround_250511.jpg
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wagner tries Tiger's iconic putt to force playoff

May 11, 2025 07:43 PM
Johnson Wagner's tour recreating Tiger Woods 2000 shots comes to its final stop at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville with a "really fast" putt "not about skill" that forced a playoff with Bob May at the PGA Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
5:05
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
Now Playing
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
6:44
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
Now Playing
nbc_golf_strakareax_250522.jpg
6:54
Straka’s ‘extraordinary’ putting seals Truist win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryint_250511.jpg
1:09
Rory: Truist Championship was ‘really important’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2kremake_250510.jpg
8:51
Wagner lands Tiger’s 2000 ‘Shot in the Dark’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rory_250510.jpg
2:51
Will McIlroy rally from 6 shots back at Truist?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_strakasound_250510.jpg
1:52
Straka leads Truist in strokes gained putting
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lowrysound_250510.jpg
1:56
Lowry shares ‘grind’ of Philadelphia Cricket Club
Now Playing
nbc_golf_coursedistance_250510.jpg
7:10
Chamblee: Equipment isn’t ‘athletic leveler’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigerglennabbey_250509.jpg
11:03
Wagner NAILS Tiger 2000 Glen Abbey bunker shot
Now Playing

Related Videos

new_dart_site.jpg
07:25
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
new_muster_site.jpg
07:01
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
nbc_golf_rorysound_250508.jpg
10:33
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
nbc_golf_romine_250507.jpg
04:27
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_zhangkorda_250507.jpg
05:54
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
tiger_site.jpg
08:24
Diaz: ‘No-limits mentality’ drove Tiger’s 2000
nbc_golf_homaintv_250507.jpg
10:09
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
nbc_golf_gloverintv_250507.jpg
10:24
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events
nbc_golf_jtsoundreax_250507.jpg
05:03
Thomas has his ‘swagger back’ amid hot stretch
nbc_golf_rorysoundreax_250507.jpg
07:45
New freedom could elevate McIlroy even further
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercupdinner_250507.jpg
05:12
DeChambeau, Koepka invited to Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_golf_grassclippings_250506.jpg
08:47
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
nbc_golf_aonnext10and5_250506.jpg
01:39
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_raymondrebell_250506.jpg
06:54
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
nbc_golf_michellewiewest_250506.jpg
10:25
How Wie West measures success as tournament host
bradleygolftoday.jpg
08:15
Bradley aims to bring unity with Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250506.jpg
06:14
What led to Morikawa’s split with caddie Jakovac?
GTTruist.jpg
04:57
Philadelphia Cricket Club a ‘trip back in time’
nbc_golf_tigerchampstour_250505.jpg
01:43
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
nbc_golf_roundtableryu_250505.jpg
11:12
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
nbc_golf_roundtable2_250505.jpg
08:37
Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav
nbc_golf_roundtable1_250505.jpg
08:43
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
nbc_golf_gcpodbryson_250505.jpg
05:42
DeChambeau clears ‘emotional hurdle’
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250504.jpg
03:52
Spieth ‘takes step forward’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250504.jpg
04:46
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’
golfinsperity.jpg
03:53
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250503.jpg
05:34
Scheffler: ‘Fortunate’ to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
nbc_golf_rileyseg_250503.jpg
04:30
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhlsc_250502.jpg
04:02
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
11:29
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_myrtlebeachfinalround_250511.jpg
11:24
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250511.jpg
19:04
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
imsa_laguna_seca.jpg
15:28
Highlights: IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship
nbc_golf_truistfinal_250511.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
nbc_imsa_ellisintv_250511.jpg
46
Ellis: Laguna Seca was ‘just as we needed it’
nbc_imsa_jaminetintv_250511.jpg
53
Laguna Seca ‘not an easy one’ for Jaminet to win
nbc_golf_mizuhord4_250511.jpg
05:34
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
nbc_pl_lowedown_250511.jpg
06:53
Lowe Down: Will Arsenal ever win PL under Arteta?
nbc_imsa_mustanglagunahl_250511.jpg
16:41
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at Laguna Seca
nbc_pl_update_250511.jpg
12:00
PL Update: Newcastle dreaming of Champions League
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250511.jpg
01:50
Van Dijk reacts to fans booing Alexander-Arnold
GettyImages-2213964303_copy.jpg
10:31
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 36
nbc_imsa_lamboraces_250511.jpg
13:47
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Laguna Seca
nbc_pl_nunostory_250511.jpg
04:48
Reacting to Forest owner’s altercation with Nuno
nbc_pl_livars_250511.jpg
13:51
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250511.jpg
02:26
Howard: Liverpool fans booing TAA are ‘classless’
oly_atw4x100_250511.jpg
02:55
Great Britain rallies to win women’s 4x100m title
nbc_pl_arsredcard1_250511.jpg
01:30
Merino sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250511.jpg
01:41
Merino makes it 2-2 for Arsenal against Liverpool
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250511.jpg
55
Martinelli gives Arsenal hope against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250511.jpg
01:24
Diaz doubles Liverpool’s lead against Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250511.jpg
01:03
Gakpo heads Liverpool 1-0 in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_muvwhuhl_250511.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Manchester United v. West Ham MWK 36
nbc_pl_guardofhonor_250511.jpg
01:39
Arsenal give Liverpool guard of honor at Anfield
nbc_pl_nflei_250511.jpg
10:57
Extended HLs: Forest v. Leicester Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_totcp_250511.jpg
11:53
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Crystal Palace Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_nfleipostgame_250511.jpg
01:34
Reactions from Forest’s draw with Leicester
nbc_pl_leigoal2_250511.jpg
01:28
Buonanotte makes it 2-2 for Leicester v. Forest
nbc_pl_whugoalbown_250511.jpg
01:58
Bowen slots home West Ham’s second v. Man United
oly_atm4x400_250511.jpg
05:46
South Africa sweeps, wins men’s 4x400m title