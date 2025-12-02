It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four-Amalie Arena Views
How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4b9f7db/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7523x4232+0+392/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faf%2F78%2F9a82b8864258be0a0ce581d8724c%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249001163
Golf’s biggest name, Tiger Woods, playing a giant role in shaping the PGA Tour’s future
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 13: Jameson Williams and Bucky Irving come back to life

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251202.jpg
Early lines for Week 14: TEN-CLE, DAL-DET
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqb_251202.jpg
Stroud set up well Week 14 against Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredte_251202.jpg
Target TEs Strange, Schultz on waivers Week 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four-Amalie Arena Views
How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4b9f7db/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7523x4232+0+392/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faf%2F78%2F9a82b8864258be0a0ce581d8724c%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249001163
Golf’s biggest name, Tiger Woods, playing a giant role in shaping the PGA Tour’s future
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 13: Jameson Williams and Bucky Irving come back to life

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251202.jpg
Early lines for Week 14: TEN-CLE, DAL-DET
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqb_251202.jpg
Stroud set up well Week 14 against Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredte_251202.jpg
Target TEs Strange, Schultz on waivers Week 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

It's been a tough year for Tiger away from golf

December 2, 2025 01:15 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recap Tiger Woods' press conference at the Hero World Challenge and discuss what it means for his competitive future in 2026 and beyond.
Up Next
nbc_golf_woodsfuture_251202.jpg
6:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_diazhit_251202.jpg
8:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_251202.jpg
7:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tiger_presser_251202.jpg
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
Now Playing
scottiegolfphoto.jpg
9:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
Now Playing
nbc_gc_fall_future_251201.jpg
5:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
Now Playing
nbc_gc_tiger_woods_251201.jpg
2:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aonsegment_251119.jpg
4:02
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
4:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schenkputt_251118.jpg
4:16
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_rory_251201.jpg
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
nbc_golf_scheffler_251201.jpg
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
nbc_golf_rorytribute_251124.jpg
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
nbc_golf_superlativespt2_251124.jpg
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
nbc_golf_superlativespt3_251124.jpg
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
nbc_golf_superlativespt1_251124.jpg
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
nbc_golf_futurelook_251124.jpg
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
nbc_golf_top100_251123.jpg
02:00
Hodges, Castillo happy with RSM Round 4 efforts
nbc_golf_jeenointv_251123.jpg
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
nbc_golf_nellyreax_251123.jpg
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
nbc_golf_jtonset_251123.jpg
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmsound_251122.jpg
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
nbc_golf_nellydeskreax_251122.jpg
06:18
Nelly in ‘great position’ after CME Champ. Round 3
nbc_golf_jeenohighlights_251122.jpg
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
nbc_golf_17thhole_251122.jpg
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
nbc_gc_rexreport_251121.jpg
05:28
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
nbc_gc_korda_251121.jpg
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2
nbc_lpga_thitikulintrv_251121.jpg
03:14
Jeeno feels even ‘better than yesterday’ at CME
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
nbc_golf_thitikul_251120.jpg
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
nbc_golf_nelly_251120.jpg
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
nbc_golf_harrisenglish_251120.jpg
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
nbc_golf_kupchosegment_251119.jpg
08:43
Kupcho feels ‘good momentum’ ahead of CME
nbc_golf_amyreport_251119.jpg
08:26
Kessler ‘very optimistic’ about state of LPGA
nbc_golf_jeenoint_251118.jpg
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
for_mpx_video.jpg
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage
nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
09:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251202.jpg
56
Early lines for Week 14: TEN-CLE, DAL-DET
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqb_251202.jpg
05:55
Stroud set up well Week 14 against Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredte_251202.jpg
04:23
Target TEs Strange, Schultz on waivers Week 14
nbc_nba_jalen_williams_rumor_251202.jpg
09:43
How OKC is building ‘dynasty’ with draft picks
nbc_nba_better_worse_luka_251202.jpg
09:55
Are the Lakers ‘too reliant’ on Doncic?
nbc_nba_pick_six_edey_251202.jpg
04:54
Expect Edey to score over 11.5 rebounds vs. Spurs
nbc_roto_thunderwarriorv2_251202.jpg
02:33
Consider the over in Thunder-Warriors on Peacock
nbc_nba_wizard_season_251202.jpg
09:54
Clippers’ early struggles will cost them playoffs
nbc_roto_steelerravenv2_251202.jpg
02:39
Who wins Steelers-Ravens ‘disgusting’ matchup?
nbc_nba_drop_the_mike_251202.jpg
08:48
Bane, ORL starting to turn corner after slow start
nbc_roto_dolpinjets_251202.jpg
02:09
‘Door will be open’ for Jets to beat Dolphins
nbc_roto_nykbos_251202.jpg
02:03
Knicks vs. Celtics a ‘coin flip,’ bet game live
nbc_roto_notb_251202.jpg
01:57
Saints could keep things close against the Bucs
nbc_roto_wasmin_251202.jpg
02:02
Lean on Commanders to cover against Vikings
MayeConductor12-2.jpg
02:23
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
01:36
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
03:35
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13
nbc_pft_chiefs_outlook_mahomes_251202.jpg
01:37
Questions surround KC amid ‘unprecedented’ season
nbc_pft_andy_reid_chiefs_notready_251202.jpg
08:52
Chiefs ‘running out of time’ to get things going
nbc_pft_afc_texans_251202.jpg
06:18
Who will win a competitive AFC South?
GarrettjenningscommentsMPX.jpg
05:18
Garrett, Harris call out Jennings
nbc_pft_justin_herbert_v2_wife_251202.jpg
03:49
Herbert has successful surgery on left hand
nbc_pft_giants_bench_abdul_251202.jpg
08:11
Carter benched for first quarter vs. Patriots
GunnerEllissHitMPX.jpg
04:00
Olszewski takes huge hit vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_nephysicality_251202.jpg
03:55
Pats ‘set the tone’ with physicality vs. Giants
nbc_pft_nygdartprotection_251202.jpg
08:48
Will Dart change the way he plays?
nbc_pft_drake_maye_mvp_251202.jpg
03:19
Maye making strong case for MVP
nbc_pft_jaxon_dart_tackle_qb_251202.jpg
07:29
Dart must learn to protect himself from big hits
PFTVrabel12-2.jpg
06:58
Patriots ‘sent a message’ in win vs. Giants
KooKickMPX.jpg
04:43
Koo’s botched FG headlines Giants’ rough night