Watch Now
It's been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recap Tiger Woods' press conference at the Hero World Challenge and discuss what it means for his competitive future in 2026 and beyond.
Up Next
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
It's been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recap Tiger Woods' press conference at the Hero World Challenge and discuss what it means for his competitive future in 2026 and beyond.
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
Jaime Diaz joins Golf Today to discuss the top takeaways from Tiger Woods' press conference at the Hero World Challenge, focusing on his health for 2026 and his work with the PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee.
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
Golf Today's roundtable reacts to Tiger Woods' presser at the Hero World Challenge, with Rex Hoggard surprised by his openness about the PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee, and Ryan Lavner pessimistic about 2026.
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
Tiger Woods shares how his recovery is going post disc replacement surgery, his thoughts on PGA Tour Champions, improvements that could be made to the PGA Tour schedule, new CEO Brian Rolapp, and the 2027 Ryder Cup.
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
Gary Williams and Todd Lewis join Golf Today to discuss potential schedule changes for the 2027 PGA Tour season, questioning why Scottie Scheffler and other top American golfers don't play more international tournaments.
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
PGA Tour aims to 'optimize' schedule changes
As the PGA Tour looks to maximize its event schedule, Golf Today examines what potential changes could be on the table for 2027 and beyond, highlighting what obstacles could be in the way of significant alterations.
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
The Golf Today roundtable debates Tiger Woods' potential to compete in 2026 at 50 years old and what he has to do to ensure he can be healthy consistently.
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss Jennifer Kupcho impressive performance throughout the LPGA season to win the $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge.
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
Players discuss how they're approaching the RSM Classic, with everything from PGA Tour status to Signature Event qualification on the line on St. Simons Island.