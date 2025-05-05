Johnson Wagner recreating iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000, live on ‘Golf Central Postgame’

Johnson Wagner, meet Tiger Woods 2000.

The Golf Channel analyst and three-time PGA Tour winner will recreate some of Tiger’s most iconic shots from his most famous season, live during “Golf Central Postgame,” Thursday through Sunday.

Wagner will travel to four select sites to see if he can pull off some of the most memorable shots over the last 25 years. Which sites, which shots? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Here are the scheduled times for “Postgame,” which will be hosted by Wagner’s “Live From” colleagues, Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee. (all EDT):

Thursday, May 8: 6-7 p.m.

Friday, May 9: 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 11: 6-7 p.m.

Since the 2024 Players Championship, “Golf Central” has produced more than 40 segments with Wagner’s shot re-enactments, ranging from major-winning moments to key shots leading into, during and after play.

Check back here each night for video clips of each Tiger 2000 recreation.