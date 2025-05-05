Johnson Wagner recreating iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000, live on ‘Golf Central Postgame’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Two
RBC Canadian Open officials say they are expecting two pro debuts this summer
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers back on top, Tigers continue their climb
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & Bobby Witt Jr. lead Top 300 rest of season ranks

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mattstafford_250505.jpg
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250505.jpg
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
nbc_roto_tankdellv2_250505.jpg
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Two
RBC Canadian Open officials say they are expecting two pro debuts this summer
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers back on top, Tigers continue their climb
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & Bobby Witt Jr. lead Top 300 rest of season ranks

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mattstafford_250505.jpg
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250505.jpg
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
nbc_roto_tankdellv2_250505.jpg
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Johnson Wagner recreating iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000, live on ‘Golf Central Postgame’

  
Published May 5, 2025 02:57 PM

Johnson Wagner, meet Tiger Woods 2000.

The Golf Channel analyst and three-time PGA Tour winner will recreate some of Tiger’s most iconic shots from his most famous season, live during “Golf Central Postgame,” Thursday through Sunday.

Wagner will travel to four select sites to see if he can pull off some of the most memorable shots over the last 25 years. Which sites, which shots? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Here are the scheduled times for “Postgame,” which will be hosted by Wagner’s “Live From” colleagues, Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee. (all EDT):

  • Thursday, May 8: 6-7 p.m.
  • Friday, May 9: 6-7 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 10: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 11: 6-7 p.m.

Since the 2024 Players Championship, “Golf Central” has produced more than 40 segments with Wagner’s shot re-enactments, ranging from major-winning moments to key shots leading into, during and after play.

Check back here each night for video clips of each Tiger 2000 recreation.