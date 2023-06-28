Jordon Smith sidelined by wrist, thumb injury for RedBud and immediate future

Jordon Smith suffered a practice crash last week resulting in a sprained wrist and thumb injury that will keep him from competing in Pro Motocross (MX) Round 5 at RedBud and for the immediate future. A timeline has not been established for his return.

“Well not the news I am wanting to share today,” Smith posted on Instagram . “I had a crash while practicing last week that resulted in a wrist sprain and an injury to my UCL in my thumb.

“One of my main goals for this outdoor season was to be there for every single moto so this is a big disappointment. Not exactly sure the timetable to be back on the bike at this time but I will definitely be missing the next few rounds of Pro Motocross. The goal at this point is to be back to 100% for the SuperMotocross playoff races and make a run at that. Thanks Star Racing Yamaha for having my back. We will be back soon.”

Smith ended his 2023 Monster Energy Supercross 250 East campaign with momentum, earning top-fives in six of his last seven races and finishing fourth in the standings.

The Motocross season has not gone as well with his best result a seventh at Thunder Valley. Despite his slow MX start, Smith is currently fifth in the combined SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) standings with a cushion of 123 points above the cutline. The top 20 in combined Supercross and Motocross points earn a guaranteed invitation to the inaugural SMX Championship races in September.

According to RacerXOnline.com , this is the same wrist he injured in 2019 and the same thumb injured in 2021.

Smith’s is the second injury for the Star Racing Yamaha team in recent weeks. Guillem Farres broke his arm at Thunder Valley in Round 3 of the Motocross season. The team has been decimated by injury in 2023 and are racing without Nick Romano (knee ), Nate Thrasher (hip ) and Stilez Robertson (broken leg ).

