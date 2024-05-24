Highlights: Scheffler struggles in Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Scottie Scheffler makes triple, shoots over par as Charley Hoffman leads at Colonial
MX Pala Fox Raceway Dylan Ferrandis not 100 percent
Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 1 in Pala: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
oly_atw100_shacarribudapestlookback_FINAL.jpg
Pre Classic fields loaded with previews of Olympic Track and Field Trials, Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_finauputting_240523.jpg
Wagner explains Finau’s putting tweaks
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerdeskreacs_240523.jpg
Scheffler’s 2-over Schwab Round 1 ‘just a bad day’
nbc_tennis_pegulaolympicstories_1920x1080_240523.jpg
Pegula recounts favorite Olympic memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Scottie Scheffler makes triple, shoots over par as Charley Hoffman leads at Colonial
MX Pala Fox Raceway Dylan Ferrandis not 100 percent
Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 1 in Pala: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
oly_atw100_shacarribudapestlookback_FINAL.jpg
Pre Classic fields loaded with previews of Olympic Track and Field Trials, Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_finauputting_240523.jpg
Wagner explains Finau’s putting tweaks
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerdeskreacs_240523.jpg
Scheffler’s 2-over Schwab Round 1 ‘just a bad day’
nbc_tennis_pegulaolympicstories_1920x1080_240523.jpg
Pegula recounts favorite Olympic memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Scheffler struggles in Round 1

May 23, 2024 09:14 PM
Take a closer look at Scottie Scheffler's Round 1 performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_finauputting_240523.jpg
2:29
Wagner explains Finau’s putting tweaks
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerdeskreacs_240523.jpg
1:54
Scheffler’s 2-over Schwab Round 1 ‘just a bad day’
Now Playing
2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
13:23
Inside how Stanford won its third national title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_stanfordpostwinintv_240522.jpg
4:33
Stanford’s Walker, Heck reflect on NCAA Champ. win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_prewomensfinalanalysis_240521.jpg
3:54
Can underdog UCLA top dominant Stanford?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_uclaintvandreax_240521.jpg
6:07
Inside UCLA’s match play win vs. Oregon
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_stanfordhcintv_240521.jpg
6:34
Stanford’s Walker credits ‘leadership’ to success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usopenqualintvs_240520.jpg
2:13
Players react to qualifying for 2024 U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_coachchadwellintv_240520.jpg
2:43
Cernousek’s NCAA break through a ‘deserving honor’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_adelawinreaction_240520.jpg
3:03
Cernousek’s growth led to impressive NCAA title
Now Playing