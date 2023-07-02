 Skip navigation
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

All-American Bowl

Jordan Thomas (W).jpg
Jordan Thomas Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Jordan Thomas (Ramsey, NJ/ Don Bosco Preparatory High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl.
Nate Frazier (W).jpg
Nate Frazier Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Nate Frazier (Santa Ana, CA/ Mater Dei High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl.
Brayden Platt (Yelm, WA/ Yelm High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl.
Linebacker Brayden Platt Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Brayden Platt (Yelm, WA/ Yelm High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl.
2024 All-American Dylan Stephenson from Christopher Columbus High School has committed to Stanford University.
2024 All-American Dylan Stephenson Commits to Stanford
Stanford University has successfully landed one of the top edge rushers in the country. 2024 All-American Dylan Stephenson from Christopher Columbus High School has committed to the Cardinals.
2024 All-American Sammy Brown from Jefferson High School in Georgia has committed to Clemson University.
2024 All-American Sammy Brown Selects Clemson University
Clemson University has successfully landed the top linebacker prospect in the nation. 2024 All-American Sammy Brown from Jefferson High School in Georgia has committed to the Tigers.
2024 All-American Manasse Itete from Central Catholic High School has committed to the University of Southern California.
2024 All-American Manasse Itete Commits to USC
Lincoln Riley and the University of Southern California have landed one of the top offensive linemen in the country. 2024 All-American Manasse Itete from Central Catholic High School has committed to the Trojans.
Dorian Brew (Clayton, OH/ Northmont High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2025 All-American Bowl.
Dorian Brew Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Dorian Brew (Clayton, OH/ Northmont High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2025 All-American Bowl.

Latest

nbc_aab_2023eh_230107_1920x1080.jpg
12:47
2023 All-American Bowl: Moore leads East over West
UCLA signee QB Dante Moore put on a show with four touchdown passes, outdueling Ohio State signee QB Lincoln Kienholz as East beats West, 55-17, in the 2023 All-American Bowl.
nbc_aab_moorecompilationv2_230107.jpg
02:50
2023 All-American Bowl: Every Dante Moore touchdown
Relive the best moments from Dante Moore’s prolific four-touchdown performance at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
aabannouncement.jpg
10:05
2023 All-American Bowl: McDaniels, Jones headline commits
Watch as Jelani McDaniels, Caden Jones and six other elite prospects announce their college decisions at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
nbc_aab_mcdonalddeclaration_230107.jpg
02:02
DB McDonald commits to Texas at the 2023 All-American Bowl
Defensive back Jelani McDonald announces his commitment to the University of Texas at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
nbc_aab_westlatetd_230107.jpg
51
Ohio State signee Kienholz launches TD to TCU signee Russell
Ohio State signee Lincoln Kienholz throws his second of the game to wide receiver and TCU signee Cordale Russell at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
nbc_aab_josephtdeast_230107.jpg
48
Miami signee Joseph finds the edge for TD
Miami signee and wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph gets outside the tackles and strolls into the endzone for a score at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
nbc_aab_capersdeclarationv2_230107.jpg
01:26
DE Capers commits to Louisville at 2023 All-American Bowl
Class of 2024 edge rusher TJ Capers announces his commitment to the University of Louisville at 2023 All-American Bowl
nbc_aab_scottdeclaration_230107.jpg
01:19
DB Scott commits to Auburn at the 2023 All-American Bowl
Defensive back Tyler Scott announces his commitment to the University of Auburn at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
nbc_aab_webbtdeast_230107.jpg
54
Florida signee Webb finds the endzone at 2023 All-American Bowl
Florida signee and running back Treyaun Webb weaves through the West defense to find the endzone at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
nbc_aab_westhailmarytd_230107.jpg
01:02
Ohio State signee Kienholz throws Hail Mary TD to LSU signee Pimpton
Ohio State signee Lincoln Kienholz rolls to his left to avoid the sack and throws a Hail Mary to the endzone to find LSU signee Ka’Morreun Pimpton at the 2023 All-American Bowl.