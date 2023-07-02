All-American Bowl
Jordan Thomas (Ramsey, NJ/ Don Bosco Preparatory High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl.
Nate Frazier (Santa Ana, CA/ Mater Dei High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl.
Brayden Platt (Yelm, WA/ Yelm High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl.
Stanford University has successfully landed one of the top edge rushers in the country. 2024 All-American Dylan Stephenson from Christopher Columbus High School has committed to the Cardinals.
Clemson University has successfully landed the top linebacker prospect in the nation. 2024 All-American Sammy Brown from Jefferson High School in Georgia has committed to the Tigers.
Lincoln Riley and the University of Southern California have landed one of the top offensive linemen in the country. 2024 All-American Manasse Itete from Central Catholic High School has committed to the Trojans.
Dorian Brew (Clayton, OH/ Northmont High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2025 All-American Bowl.
Latest
UCLA signee QB Dante Moore put on a show with four touchdown passes, outdueling Ohio State signee QB Lincoln Kienholz as East beats West, 55-17, in the 2023 All-American Bowl.
Relive the best moments from Dante Moore’s prolific four-touchdown performance at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
Watch as Jelani McDaniels, Caden Jones and six other elite prospects announce their college decisions at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
Defensive back Jelani McDonald announces his commitment to the University of Texas at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
Ohio State signee Lincoln Kienholz throws his second of the game to wide receiver and TCU signee Cordale Russell at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
Miami signee and wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph gets outside the tackles and strolls into the endzone for a score at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
Class of 2024 edge rusher TJ Capers announces his commitment to the University of Louisville at 2023 All-American Bowl
Defensive back Tyler Scott announces his commitment to the University of Auburn at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
Florida signee and running back Treyaun Webb weaves through the West defense to find the endzone at the 2023 All-American Bowl.
Ohio State signee Lincoln Kienholz rolls to his left to avoid the sack and throws a Hail Mary to the endzone to find LSU signee Ka’Morreun Pimpton at the 2023 All-American Bowl.