 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Matt Rempe
Back from injury, Rangers’ Matt Rempe says he won’t be deterred from dropping gloves
Carla Berube
Princeton’s women’s basketball team cracks AP Top 25 for fourth time in five years

Top Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Matt Rempe
Back from injury, Rangers’ Matt Rempe says he won’t be deterred from dropping gloves
Carla Berube
Princeton’s women’s basketball team cracks AP Top 25 for fourth time in five years

Top Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Navy All-American Bowl Announces Finalists for the 2026 Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award

Published December 16, 2025 12:14 PM
2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_02_AMLOY.jpg

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, presented to the top high school lineman in the class of 2026.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, presented to the top high school lineman in the class of 2026.

The Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award winner will be named during the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Derrick Brown, Paris Johnson Jr., and Kadyn Proctor.

Muñoz is regarded by many as the top offensive lineman in professional football history and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after playing 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was named to the National Football League’s 75th Anniversary Team and to the NFL’s 1980’s All-Decade Team.

The year’s finalists are:

NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Jamarion Carlton
DL
Temple High School
Temple
TX
JD Hill
DL
Mission Viejo High School
Mission Viejo
CA
Malakai Lee
OL
Kamehameha Kapalama High School
Honolulu
HI
Felix Ojo
OL
Lake Ridge High School
Mansfield
TX
Bryce Perry-Wright
DL
Buford High School
Buford
GA

Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).