Navy All-American Bowl Announces Finalists for the 2026 Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, presented to the top high school lineman in the class of 2026.

The Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award winner will be named during the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Derrick Brown, Paris Johnson Jr., and Kadyn Proctor.

Muñoz is regarded by many as the top offensive lineman in professional football history and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after playing 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was named to the National Football League’s 75th Anniversary Team and to the NFL’s 1980’s All-Decade Team.

The year’s finalists are:

NAME

POSITION

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Jamarion Carlton

DL

Temple High School

Temple

TX

JD Hill

DL

Mission Viejo High School

Mission Viejo

CA

Malakai Lee

OL

Kamehameha Kapalama High School

Honolulu

HI

Felix Ojo

OL

Lake Ridge High School

Mansfield

TX

Bryce Perry-Wright

DL

Buford High School

Buford

GA



Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).