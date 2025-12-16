 Skip navigation
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Five Finalists For The 2026 Defensive Player of the Year Award

Published December 16, 2025 02:52 PM
The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year Award, given annually to the top defensive player in the country.

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year Award, given annually to the top defensive player in the country.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year will be named during the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Jaelan Phillips, Micah Parsons, and Bryan Bresee.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
JD Hill
DL
Mission Viejo High School
Mission Viejo
CA
Danny Odem
DB
The First Academy
Orlando
FL
Luke Wafle
DL
The Hun School of Princeton
Princeton
NJ
Julian Walker
DL
Dutch Fork High School
Irmo
SC
TJ White
LB
Jackson Academy
Jackson
MS

Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).