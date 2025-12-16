Navy All-American Bowl Announces Five Finalists For The 2026 Defensive Player of the Year Award
The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year Award, given annually to the top defensive player in the country.
The Navy All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year will be named during the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Jaelan Phillips, Micah Parsons, and Bryan Bresee.
This year’s finalists are:
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|JD Hill
|DL
|Mission Viejo High School
|Mission Viejo
|CA
|Danny Odem
|DB
|The First Academy
|Orlando
|FL
|Luke Wafle
|DL
|The Hun School of Princeton
|Princeton
|NJ
|Julian Walker
|DL
|Dutch Fork High School
|Irmo
|SC
|TJ White
|LB
|Jackson Academy
|Jackson
|MS
Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).