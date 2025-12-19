 Skip navigation
Finalists Selected for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year

Published December 18, 2025 08:23 PM
2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_06_MOY.jpg

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee today announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year. Each finalist selected epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee today announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year. Each finalist selected epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year will be named during the 2026 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Paris Johnson Jr., Caleb Williams, and Garrett Wilson.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Adam Bywater
LB
Olympus High School
Holladay
UT
Micah Drescher
K
Hinsdale Central High School
Hinsdale
IL
Deshonne Redeaux
RB
Oaks Christian School
Westlake Village
CA
Noah Sur
K
Fenwick High School
Oak Park
IL
Jax Tanner
OL
Rocky Mountain High School
Meridian
ID

Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).