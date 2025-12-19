Finalists Selected for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year
The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee today announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year. Each finalist selected epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.
The Navy All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year will be named during the 2026 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Paris Johnson Jr., Caleb Williams, and Garrett Wilson.
This year’s finalists are:
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Adam Bywater
|LB
|Olympus High School
|Holladay
|UT
|Micah Drescher
|K
|Hinsdale Central High School
|Hinsdale
|IL
|Deshonne Redeaux
|RB
|Oaks Christian School
|Westlake Village
|CA
|Noah Sur
|K
|Fenwick High School
|Oak Park
|IL
|Jax Tanner
|OL
|Rocky Mountain High School
|Meridian
|ID
Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
