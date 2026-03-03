Coach of the Year
The Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year honors the nation’s top high school coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills and acknowledges his role as a positive influence on young student athletes on and off the field.
Past Winners
|Name
|School
|Year
|Bill Gallagher
|Traditional Academy (PA)
|2003
|Greg Toal
|Don Bosco Preparatory School (NJ)
|2004
|Todd Dodge
|Southlake Carroll High School (TX)
|2005
|Gary Joe Kinne
|Canton High School (TX)
|2006
|John McKissisck
|Summerfield High School (SC)
|2007
|Roger Barta
|Smith Center High School (KS)
|2008
|Matt Logan
|Centennial High School (CA)
|2009
|Dale Mueller
|Highlands High School (KY)
|2010
|Lance Pogue
|South Panola High School (MS)
|2011
|Bob Beatty
|Trinity High School (KY)
|2012
|Brian Hales
|Butler High School (NC)
|2013
|Jason Negro
|St. John Bosco High School (CA)
|2014
|Tony Sanchez
|Bishop Gorman High School (NV)
|2015
|Matt Logan
|Centennial High School (CA)
|2016
|Gabe Infante
|St. Joseph’s Preparatory School (PA)
|2017
|Strait Herron
|South Pointe High School (SC)
|2018
|Jayson West
|Warren Central High School (IN)
|2019
|Robert Steeples
|De Smet Jesuit High School (MO)
|2020
|Eric Moore
|Center Grove High School (IN)
|2021
|Todd Dodge
|Westlake High School (TX)
|2022
|Jason Negro
|St. John Bosco High School (CA)
|2023
|Claude Mathis
|DeSoto High School (TX)
|2024
|Larry Hill
|Smithson Valley High School (TX)
|2025
|Jordan Lynch
|Mount Carmel High School (IL)
|2026