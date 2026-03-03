Coach of the Year

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Jrue Holiday set to continue blazing hot stretch
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis stadium HT Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 9, Indianapolis: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
DJ Moore traded to Bills: Fantasy impact for Josh Allen, Luther Burden’s time to shine with Bears

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ajbrown_260306.jpg
Report: Chargers ‘keeping tabs’ on Brown
nbc_roto_aiyuk_260306.jpg
Report: Commanders have interest in Aiyuk
nbc_bte_mensfinalfour_260306.jpg
Bet on Houston, UConn to make men’s Final Four

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Jrue Holiday set to continue blazing hot stretch
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis stadium HT Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 9, Indianapolis: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
DJ Moore traded to Bills: Fantasy impact for Josh Allen, Luther Burden’s time to shine with Bears

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ajbrown_260306.jpg
Report: Chargers ‘keeping tabs’ on Brown
nbc_roto_aiyuk_260306.jpg
Report: Commanders have interest in Aiyuk
nbc_bte_mensfinalfour_260306.jpg
Bet on Houston, UConn to make men’s Final Four

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Coach of the Year

Jordan Lynch.jpg

Jordan Lynch receiving the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year award.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year honors the nation’s top high school coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills and acknowledges his role as a positive influence on young student athletes on and off the field.

Past Winners

NameSchoolYear
Bill GallagherTraditional Academy (PA)2003
Greg ToalDon Bosco Preparatory School (NJ)2004
Todd DodgeSouthlake Carroll High School (TX)2005
Gary Joe KinneCanton High School (TX)2006
John McKissisckSummerfield High School (SC)2007
Roger BartaSmith Center High School (KS)2008
Matt LoganCentennial High School (CA)2009
Dale MuellerHighlands High School (KY)2010
Lance PogueSouth Panola High School (MS)2011
Bob BeattyTrinity High School (KY)2012
Brian HalesButler High School (NC)2013
Jason NegroSt. John Bosco High School (CA)2014
Tony SanchezBishop Gorman High School (NV)2015
Matt LoganCentennial High School (CA)2016
Gabe InfanteSt. Joseph’s Preparatory School (PA)2017
Strait HerronSouth Pointe High School (SC)2018
Jayson WestWarren Central High School (IN)2019
Robert SteeplesDe Smet Jesuit High School (MO)2020
Eric MooreCenter Grove High School (IN)2021
Todd DodgeWestlake High School (TX)2022
Jason NegroSt. John Bosco High School (CA)2023
Claude MathisDeSoto High School (TX)2024
Larry HillSmithson Valley High School (TX)2025
Jordan Lynch Mount Carmel High School (IL)2026