In the months leading up to the game, NBC Sports’ staff tour the country hosting events to present each All-American with their official jersey. All-Americans are honored in their communities in front of classmates, teammates, family members, school staff, and local media. To date, the “Road to the Dome” tour has connected over 4,000 communities and reached over one million people through press conferences and pep rallies. Events also include appearances at major college football matchups, NFL games, and NBC’s Football Night in America.

