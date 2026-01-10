Declarations
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
Four-star WR Ja'Hyde Brown explains why Indiana "felt like" home after announcing his commitment to the Hoosiers at the 2026 All-American Bowl, sharing why he trusts Curt Cignetti amid Indiana's dominant CFP run.
As the most anticipated moments for college football fans, players’ live declarations are centerstage during the game broadcast. You can watch every commitment from the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl here.
From Reggie Bush to Patrick Peterson, giving the next generation of football stars the opportunity to make their college decision live on national television is a key staple of the Navy All-American Bowl.
Notable College Declarations
|Player
|High School
|Year
|College
|Chris Leak
|Independence High School (NC)
|2003
|Florida
|Reggie Bush
|Helix High School (CA)
|2003
|USC
|Ted Ginn Jr.
|Glenville High School (OH)
|2004
|Ohio State
|Patrick Peterson
|Blanche Ely High School (FL)
|2008
|LSU
|CJ Mosley
|Theodore High School (AL)
|2010
|Alabama
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Isidore Newman High School (LA)
|2011
|LSU
|Marshon Lattimore
|Glenville High School (OH)
|2014
|Ohio State
|Joe Mixon
|Freedom High School (CA)
|2014
|Oklahoma
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Mater Dei High School (CA)
|2018
|USC
|Rondale Moore
|Trinity High School (KY)
|2018
|Purdue
|Edgerrin Cooper
|Covington High School (LA)
|2020
|Texas A&M
|Jelani McDonald
|Connally High School (CA)
|2023
|Texas
|Devin Sanchez
|North Shore Senior High School (TX)
|2024*
|Ohio State
|McKay Madsen
|Clovis North High School (CA)
|2025
|BYU
|Ja’Hyde Brown
|Christian Academy of Louisville (KY)
|2026
|Indiana
* Made college declaration as an underclassman.