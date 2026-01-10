WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl Four-star WR Ja'Hyde Brown explains why Indiana "felt like" home after announcing his commitment to the Hoosiers at the 2026 All-American Bowl, sharing why he trusts Curt Cignetti amid Indiana's dominant CFP run.

As the most anticipated moments for college football fans, players’ live declarations are centerstage during the game broadcast. You can watch every commitment from the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl here.

From Reggie Bush to Patrick Peterson, giving the next generation of football stars the opportunity to make their college decision live on national television is a key staple of the Navy All-American Bowl.

Notable College Declarations

Player High School Year College Chris Leak Independence High School (NC) 2003 Florida Reggie Bush Helix High School (CA) 2003 USC Ted Ginn Jr. Glenville High School (OH) 2004 Ohio State Patrick Peterson Blanche Ely High School (FL) 2008 LSU CJ Mosley Theodore High School (AL) 2010 Alabama Odell Beckham Jr. Isidore Newman High School (LA) 2011 LSU Marshon Lattimore Glenville High School (OH) 2014 Ohio State Joe Mixon Freedom High School (CA) 2014 Oklahoma Amon-Ra St. Brown Mater Dei High School (CA) 2018 USC Rondale Moore Trinity High School (KY) 2018 Purdue Edgerrin Cooper Covington High School (LA) 2020 Texas A&M Jelani McDonald Connally High School (CA) 2023 Texas Devin Sanchez North Shore Senior High School (TX) 2024* Ohio State McKay Madsen Clovis North High School (CA) 2025 BYU Ja’Hyde Brown Christian Academy of Louisville (KY) 2026 Indiana

* Made college declaration as an underclassman.