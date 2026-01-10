 Skip navigation
Declarations
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
Four-star WR Ja'Hyde Brown explains why Indiana "felt like" home after announcing his commitment to the Hoosiers at the 2026 All-American Bowl, sharing why he trusts Curt Cignetti amid Indiana's dominant CFP run.

As the most anticipated moments for college football fans, players’ live declarations are centerstage during the game broadcast. You can watch every commitment from the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl here.

From Reggie Bush to Patrick Peterson, giving the next generation of football stars the opportunity to make their college decision live on national television is a key staple of the Navy All-American Bowl.

Notable College Declarations

PlayerHigh SchoolYearCollege
Chris LeakIndependence High School (NC)2003Florida
Reggie BushHelix High School (CA)2003USC
Ted Ginn Jr.Glenville High School (OH)2004Ohio State
Patrick PetersonBlanche Ely High School (FL)2008LSU
CJ MosleyTheodore High School (AL)2010Alabama
Odell Beckham Jr.Isidore Newman High School (LA)2011LSU
Marshon LattimoreGlenville High School (OH)2014Ohio State
Joe MixonFreedom High School (CA)2014Oklahoma
Amon-Ra St. BrownMater Dei High School (CA)2018USC
Rondale MooreTrinity High School (KY)2018Purdue
Edgerrin CooperCovington High School (LA)2020Texas A&M
Jelani McDonaldConnally High School (CA)2023Texas
Devin SanchezNorth Shore Senior High School (TX)2024*Ohio State
McKay MadsenClovis North High School (CA)2025BYU
Ja’Hyde BrownChristian Academy of Louisville (KY)2026Indiana

* Made college declaration as an underclassman.