NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL ANNOUNCES FIVE FINALISTS FOR THE 2026 OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD
The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Navy All-American Bowl Offensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the country.
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Five Finalists For The 2026 Offensive Player of the Year Award— Navy All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) December 18, 2025
The Navy All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year will be named during the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Puka Nacua, Dante Moore, and Nicholas Singleton.
This year’s finalists are:
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Briggs Cherry
|QB
|Baylor School
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Jordan Clay
|WR
|James Madison High School
|San Antonio
|TX
|Ezavier Crowell
|RB
|Jackson High School
|Jackson
|AL
|Aaron Gregory
|WR
|Douglas County High School
|Douglasville
|GA
|John Hebert
|RB
|Strake Jesuit College Preparatory
|Houston
|TX
Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.