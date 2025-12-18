 Skip navigation
NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL ANNOUNCES FIVE FINALISTS FOR THE 2026 OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Published December 17, 2025 11:40 PM
2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_04_OPOY.jpg

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Navy All-American Bowl Offensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the country.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Navy All-American Bowl Offensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the country.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year will be named during the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Puka Nacua, Dante Moore, and Nicholas Singleton.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Briggs Cherry
QB
Baylor School
Chattanooga
TN
Jordan Clay
WR
James Madison High School
San Antonio
TX
Ezavier Crowell
RB
Jackson High School
Jackson
AL
Aaron Gregory
WR
Douglas County High School
Douglasville
GA
John Hebert
RB
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory
Houston
TX

Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).