Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 1 in Pala: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

After sweeping the 2023 Pro Motocross season in a record-setting effort by a rookie, Jett Lawrence is confident he can keep that streak alive with another pair of moto wins Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Considering that he has never finished worse that second on this track, one would be hard-pressed to bet against him.

Finishing second in both races in 2023, Chase Sexton will not make it easy on Lawrence, however, and even through Dylan Ferrandis is with a new team, his 3-3 finish last year makes him another rider to watch closely.

Two of the top-five riders from last year in the 250 division have moved up into the 450 class, but that does not thin the field. Both 2024 Supercross title holders finished in the top five at Pala in 2023 with RJ Hampshire third and Tom Vialle fourth. The 2023 SuperMotocross champion Haiden Deegan finished second in this race last year and Jo Shimoda is riding for the team that won with Hunter Lawrence on board.

Simply put: The season-opener is anyone’s to win as the dirt bike riders take it outside.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 1 of the 2024 Motocross season in Pala:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 1 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, will begin live Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC at 2 a.m. ET on Monday.

Race Day Live will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Practice

11:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:10 p.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:40 p.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

12:45 p.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

1:05 p.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

1:30 p.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

1:35 p.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

1:55 p.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

2:00 p.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

Race program

2:45 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

3:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

4:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

5:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

6:30 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

7:30 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

