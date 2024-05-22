Jeremy Martin update: Not ready to return to Pro Motocross

After sustaining two concussions in six weeks, Jeremy Martin is not yet ready to return for the beginning of the 2024 Pro Motocross season.

“I know I’ve been pretty quiet on social media, so I just wanted to take some time to give you a little life update,” Martin said in an Instagram post. “As you guys know, February 1st, for Round 1 of East Coast Supercross in Detroit, I went down and I got knocked out. I also sustained a ... fracture to my right thumb.”

Martin’s incident in Detroit came before the evening program, so he failed to earn any points. He also missed the second divisional round in Arlington, Texas, but was on the bike for the next three with results of 12th in Daytona, fifth in Birmingham, and seventh in Indianapolis.

“After Indianapolis, the East Coast guys took a bit of a break. It was my first day [testing] outdoors,” Martin said. “I was probably about an hour and 20 minutes in I just made a mistake riding. I was out for quite some time again, so that was two concussions in six weeks.

“I have definitely had some lingering symptoms since then, and I still don’t feel 100 percent yet. I have been running. I have been riding my mountain bike and in the gym, but I don’t quite feel 100 percent. With that being said, I know the first round of the Pro Motocross series is coming up this week at Fox Raceway. It is by far my favorite series race in, so I wish all the boys the best of luck.

“Welcome to the great outdoors, and I look forward to watching you guys from the TV, unfortunately.”

Jeremy Martin sits 14th in combined SuperMotocross points despite earning points in only three rounds. He is 19 points above the 20th-place cutline to earn an automatic invitation to the evening programs of the three-race finale and 37 above 30th, which would put him in those Last Chance Qualifiers. Each of the 11 Pro Motocross rounds pays a maximum of 50 points compared to 25 for Supercross so that considerable ground may be lost.

Martin made only two starts in last year’s Motocross season, finishing 17th at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and 16th at Rancho Cordova, California, in the Hangtown Classic before breaking his wrist in a crash that ended his season.

