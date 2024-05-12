Supercross Salt Lake City 450 points, results: Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper saves best for last

Chase Sexton performed at his peak for what he believed was the first time in 2024 to win his second race of the season by 3.3 seconds over Justin Cooper in the finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. His previous win this year came in an extremely muddy event in San Francisco.

Sexton will carry that momentum forward into the Pro Motocross season, which begins two weeks from now at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Last year, he was one of the few riders to pressure Jett Lawrence as that rider began a perfect season of moto wins.

Justin Cooper also saved his best for last. After scoring his first 450 class top-five at Birmingham in Round 9, Cooper was consistent with top-10s in his next seven attempts, but his best finish in that span was sixth. In the finale, Cooper briefly led after challenging Sexton at the start and he kept the leader in sight on his way to the runner-up finish.

Cooper Webb entered the season finale with a mathematical shot at the championship, but hindered by a thumb injury for which he will undergo surgery in the next few weeks, he was unable to close the gap on Lawrence. His third-place finish is his ninth podium of the year but his first in the last three rounds.

Jason Anderson extended his streak of top-five results to five consecutive with a fourth-place finish. Early in the race he swapped positions with Lawrence as the soon-to-be champion attempted to charge to the front. Late in the event, he had to avoid Hunter Lawrence who rode him wide as he was being lapped.

Justin Barcia also closed out the season strong with his fifth result of sixth or better in the final six races. He was in fifth at the checkers and ends the Supercross season eighth in the points.

After tangling briefly with Anderson, Lawrence realized the smartest move was to find a safe place to ride. He was outside the top five most of the feature and finished seventh, but that was enough to claim his first 450 Supercross championship.

In his final race after announcing retirement, Adam Cianciarulo finished 20th.

Here are the 450 Supercross results and points standings after Round 17 in Salt Lake City:

Here is the finishing order of Round 17 in Salt Lake City:

1. Chase Sexton

2. Justin Cooper

3. Cooper Webb

4. Jason Anderson

5. Justin Barcia Monroe,

6. Malcolm Stewart

7. Jett Lawrence

8. Dylan Ferrandis

9. Mitchell Oldenburg

10. Dean Wilson

11. Colt Nichols

12. Vince Friese

13. Justin Hill

14. Shane McElrath

15. Hunter Lawrence

16. Kyle Chisholm

17. Jeremy Hand

18. Grant Harlan

19. Freddie Noren

20. Adam Cianciarulo

21. Devin Simonson

22. Kevin Moranz

