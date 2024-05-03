 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2023
Katie Ledecky, Jim Thorpe named Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients
nbc_horse_laydenessay_230505.jpg
Kentucky Derby Triple Crown History: Winners by year, latest horse to win, records
nbc_horse_150kdtrophydesign_240429.jpg
2024 Kentucky Derby Trophy: Height, jewels, and unique details of trophy for 150th Derby

Top Clips

nbc_horse_alyshebastakes_240503.jpg
First Mission surges for Alysheba Stakes win
nbc_horse_sierraleone_240503.jpg
Sierra Leone has ‘lived up to the billing’
nbc_horse_repolefierceness_240503.jpg
Can Fierceness live up to the hype?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2023
Katie Ledecky, Jim Thorpe named Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients
nbc_horse_laydenessay_230505.jpg
Kentucky Derby Triple Crown History: Winners by year, latest horse to win, records
nbc_horse_150kdtrophydesign_240429.jpg
2024 Kentucky Derby Trophy: Height, jewels, and unique details of trophy for 150th Derby

Top Clips

nbc_horse_alyshebastakes_240503.jpg
First Mission surges for Alysheba Stakes win
nbc_horse_sierraleone_240503.jpg
Sierra Leone has ‘lived up to the billing’
nbc_horse_repolefierceness_240503.jpg
Can Fierceness live up to the hype?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eli Tomac will compete in 2024 Pro Motocross, SuperMotocross World Championships

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 3, 2024 02:27 PM

Eli Tomac will return to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for the entire 2024 Pro Motocross outdoor season and the SuperMotocross World Championship.

“We can officially announce that we are in for the full SMX season,” Tomac said in a release. “It really came down to wanting to continue what we have going on. I’ve been feeling great on the motorcycle. We’re getting into our groove, and I feel like we’re going to be really strong in Pro Motocross and for the SMX series. I’m excited to keep racing.”

Tomac is a two-time Supercross champion and four-time titlist in the Motocross series. He was on his way to a third title last year before taking a hard landing in a rhythm section and rupturing his Achilles tendon. That forced Tomac to sit out the remainder of the season and led to speculation about which series he would run in 2024.

“We’re excited to have Eli on board for the whole SMX season,” said Jeremy Coker, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager. “It’s been a great year so far with his return to racing after last year’s injury, and we’re looking to build on our momentum going into the outdoor season. We’re looking to bring the No. 1 plate back.”

Tomac has been with Yamaha Star Racing for three seasons. He swept the Supercross and Motocross championships in 2022. Despite his injury last year, Tomac finished second to Chase Sexton in the stadium series.

Tomac has accumulated 29 overall wins in the combined SuperMotocross series during his tenure with the team, including one this season in the St. Louis Triple Crown. Tomac also has five second-place finishes this season, which helps account for his third-place spot in the championship title. With two rounds remaining, Tomac is still mathematically in contention to win the title.

During his career, Tomac has earned the second-highest wins in Supercross, with 52.

The Pro Motocross season begins May 25, 2024, at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. SuperMotocross kicks off its second season on September 7, 2024, at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.