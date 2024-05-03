Eli Tomac will compete in 2024 Pro Motocross, SuperMotocross World Championships

Eli Tomac will return to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for the entire 2024 Pro Motocross outdoor season and the SuperMotocross World Championship.

“We can officially announce that we are in for the full SMX season,” Tomac said in a release. “It really came down to wanting to continue what we have going on. I’ve been feeling great on the motorcycle. We’re getting into our groove, and I feel like we’re going to be really strong in Pro Motocross and for the SMX series. I’m excited to keep racing.”

Tomac is a two-time Supercross champion and four-time titlist in the Motocross series. He was on his way to a third title last year before taking a hard landing in a rhythm section and rupturing his Achilles tendon. That forced Tomac to sit out the remainder of the season and led to speculation about which series he would run in 2024.

“We’re excited to have Eli on board for the whole SMX season,” said Jeremy Coker, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager. “It’s been a great year so far with his return to racing after last year’s injury, and we’re looking to build on our momentum going into the outdoor season. We’re looking to bring the No. 1 plate back.”

Tomac has been with Yamaha Star Racing for three seasons. He swept the Supercross and Motocross championships in 2022. Despite his injury last year, Tomac finished second to Chase Sexton in the stadium series.

Tomac has accumulated 29 overall wins in the combined SuperMotocross series during his tenure with the team, including one this season in the St. Louis Triple Crown. Tomac also has five second-place finishes this season, which helps account for his third-place spot in the championship title. With two rounds remaining, Tomac is still mathematically in contention to win the title.

During his career, Tomac has earned the second-highest wins in Supercross, with 52.

The Pro Motocross season begins May 25, 2024, at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. SuperMotocross kicks off its second season on September 7, 2024, at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

