Top News

ATHLETICS-CHN-IAAF-DIAMOND-MEN-110 M HURDLES
Daniel Roberts opens Diamond League season with back-to-back 110m hurdles wins
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Saturday Cup, Xfinity schedule at Dover Motor Speedway
NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Georgia at Florida State
2024 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap: Chargers and Bills draft wide receivers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whuowngoal_240427.jpg
Areola’s own goal gives Liverpool lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_livrobertsongoal_240427.jpg
Robertson volleys Liverpool level against West Ham
nbc_pl_whubowengoal_240427.jpg
Bowen heads West Ham in front of Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round-15 coverage from Philadelphia

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 27, 2024 09:13 AM

In-Race Notes

It’s a brand new market for the Monster Energy Supercross series — or at least the first time they have been in Philadelphia in 44 years.

Dylan Ferrandis is healthy and back to racing in the 4580 division while Seth Hammaker made his way back in the 250 division for his hometown race.

