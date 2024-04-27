LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round-15 coverage from Philadelphia
In-Race Notes
It’s a brand new market for the Monster Energy Supercross series — or at least the first time they have been in Philadelphia in 44 years.
Dylan Ferrandis is healthy and back to racing in the 4580 division while Seth Hammaker made his way back in the 250 division for his hometown race.
More Supercross News
Dylan Ferrandis returns for end of SX season
Cameron McAdoo out, Seth Hammaker in at Philadelphia
5 Things to Watch for in Philadelphia
Ken Roczen is out for the remainder of the 2024 SX
Philadelphia by the numbers
Nashville 450 results, points | 250s
Jett Lawrence wins in Nashville, Cooper Webb’s third
Aaron Plessinger renews with Red Bull KTM through 2025
Evan Ferry, Triumph Motorcycles part ways
Chase Sexton will not be forgotten
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement