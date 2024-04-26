Dylan Ferrandis returns for the final three Supercross rounds of 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Dylan Ferrandis will return to the Monster Energy Supercross series with three rounds remain after healing from a lung infection suffered earlier this year.

“I’m here because I’m feeling good,” Ferrandis told NBC Sports during Press Day ahead of Round 15 at Lincoln Financial Field. “I wasn’t. The last couple of races I did, I was sick, and it was a big struggle, so I had to take some time off and recover and heal and finally I’m back to 100 percent and ready to race.”

Despite missing five rounds to illness, Ferrandis sits 13th in the combined SuperMotocross World Championship with a 68-point cushion over 21st place. The top 20 in combined points at the end of the Pro Motocross season will automatically qualify for the Feature races in the three-round playoffs.

Dylan Ferrandis has nothing to prove Dylan Ferrandis just wants to be happy and successful.

Returning to the series will help Ferrandis move up in the standings and gain valuable points toward the SMX championship. Riders earn seeding points for how they finish in Supercross and Pro Motocross combined, but that is not the primary reason Ferrandis chose to race this weekend.

“I was ready and fit and wanted to race,” Ferrandis said. “I wanted to race the last few rounds. My body was just not allowing me to. As soon as I felt ready, I did a couple of trainings and felt good on the bike and said ‘let’s go’. “

Dylan Ferrandis joins Phoenix Racing Honda in 2024 Long rumored, Phoenix Racing Honda made the announcement official the day after Thanksgiving.

Before the Supercross season, after Ferrandis made the move to Phoenix Racing Honda, he told NBC he had nothing to prove.

And nothing has changed. Ferrandis was not going to rush back into competition until his body could sustain the rigors of a full Supercross program.

He also has the complete outdoor season to complete with points awarded for each of two motos each weekend. In 2023, Ferrandis was at the top of his form in Pro Motocross, finishing on the podium six times in overall results, the combination of the two motos, and was sixth or better in all but one round.

In addition to testing for the final three Supercross rounds, Ferrandis has spent one week of testing his Motocross bike.

“We’re going to have some work to get the bike ready because I have never ridden a Honda in Motocross, but I want to feel great on this bike with the team so let’s do better than last year,” Ferrandis said.

More Supercross News

Cameron McAdoo out, Seth Hammaker in at Philadelphia

5 Things to Watch for in Philadelphia

Ken Roczen is out for the remainder of the 2024 SX

Philadelphia by the numbers

Nashville 450 results, points | 250s

Jett Lawrence wins in Nashville, Cooper Webb’s third

Aaron Plessinger renews with Red Bull KTM through 2025

Evan Ferry, Triumph Motorcycles part ways

Chase Sexton will not be forgotten

Phil Nicoletti announces retirement

