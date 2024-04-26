Pro Circuit’s Cameron McAdoo out for remainder of Supercross, Seth Hammaker returns

Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo is out for the remainder of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season as teammate Seth Hammaker returns to Philadelphia for Round 15 at Lincoln Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after one week of absence.

“Hey everyone,” McAdoo said in an Instagram post. “I just wanted to jump on and give everyone an update. After getting some x-rays and an MRI this week, we figured out I ended up breaking my scapula and I have a partial tear on one of the muscles in my shoulder. The good news is that nothing requires surgery. All the ligaments in my shoulder are good. That was one of the biggest concerns for me. So that’s the positive of it. Unfortunately, this is going to be the end of my Supercross season.”

McAdoo entered last week’s round in Nashville with as the points leader with a four-point advantage over Tom Vialle. He was involved in two separate incidents, one in practice and a Lap 1 crash in the Feature that collected another teammate, Levi Kitchen. McAdoo was unable to continue in the Main Event and earned only one point. Vialle won the race and took the points lead.

“As tough of a pill to swallow for me; it was such a good year for me too,” McAdoo continued. “I was in the points lead, in the points hunt. Fighting for race wins. We really enjoyed ourselves and I felt like we made a lot of improvements. We’re going to hang our head high. I’m really excited to go race outdoors. I’m really excited to race the SMX (SuperMotocross World Championship) series, and just have the opportunity to do more racing this summer.”

One positive piece of news coming out of Pro Circuit is that Hammaker will return to the field this week in a new venue that is only one hour from his hometown of Bainbridge, Pennsylvania.

After crashing in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Hammaker missed the Nashville round. He was eighth in the 250 East standings after that race and 17th in combined SuperMotocross. points.

After missing Nashville, he fell to 21st in those standings. The top 20 riders receive an automatic invitation to the Feature program of the three-race playoff system.

