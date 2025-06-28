2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Moto 1: Haiden Deegan earns first holeshot of the season

It took eight motos, but Haiden Deegan finally earned his first holeshot of the year.

Deegan has his eye set on the 450 division — perhaps as soon as 2026 — and he matched Jett Lawrence’s early race performance with a five-second lead over Michael Mosiman at the end of Lap 1.

Tom Vialle crashed while following Mosiman in the battle for second. Vialle fell to 10th, which moved Mikkel Haarup up to third.

One lap later, Levi Kitchen overtook Haarup for the final podium position.

Vialle worked his way to eight on Lap 4 as Deegan stretched his advantage to 13 seconds over Mosiman.

Haarup remained fourth with Jalek Swoll up to fifth.

Kitchen caught Mosiman on Lap 5 but he was getting roosted heavily.

Garrett Marchbanks was just outside the top five on Lap 6.

Jo Shimoda crashed with Ryder DiFrancesco in Turn 1 and it took seven laps to finally get into a points’ paying position. He was 17th at the end of that lap. Julien Beaumer (20th) and DiFrancesco (19th) were back there as well.

On Lap 9, Vialle was in a scrum for fifth with Swoll and Haarup.

2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan yards the field in both sessions Haiden Deegan was more than two seconds faster than Tom Vialle in the first qualification session.

