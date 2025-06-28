 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150
What to watch for in tonight’s NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence 01.jpg
Jett Lawrence runs away from the competition in Southwick Moto 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tennis: French Open
Pegula beats Swiatek on grass to win Bad Homburg title in Wimbledon tune-up

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Moto 1: Haiden Deegan earns first holeshot of the season

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 28, 2025 02:13 PM

It took eight motos, but Haiden Deegan finally earned his first holeshot of the year.

Deegan has his eye set on the 450 division — perhaps as soon as 2026 — and he matched Jett Lawrence’s early race performance with a five-second lead over Michael Mosiman at the end of Lap 1.

Tom Vialle crashed while following Mosiman in the battle for second. Vialle fell to 10th, which moved Mikkel Haarup up to third.

One lap later, Levi Kitchen overtook Haarup for the final podium position.

Vialle worked his way to eight on Lap 4 as Deegan stretched his advantage to 13 seconds over Mosiman.

Haarup remained fourth with Jalek Swoll up to fifth.

Kitchen caught Mosiman on Lap 5 but he was getting roosted heavily.

Garrett Marchbanks was just outside the top five on Lap 6.

Jo Shimoda crashed with Ryder DiFrancesco in Turn 1 and it took seven laps to finally get into a points’ paying position. He was 17th at the end of that lap. Julien Beaumer (20th) and DiFrancesco (19th) were back there as well.

On Lap 9, Vialle was in a scrum for fifth with Swoll and Haarup.

MX 2025 Rd 04 High Point Haiden Deegan closeup.jpg
2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan yards the field in both sessions
Haiden Deegan was more than two seconds faster than Tom Vialle in the first qualification session.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

