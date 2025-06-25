Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick, Pro Motocross Round 5

Justin Barcia will return to racing this weekend for Round 5 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Barcia suffered a knee injury in Round 14 of the Monster Energy Supercross series, and since he did not require surgery, he initially hoped to return to action in the season opener in Pala, California.

Although that deadline has come and gone, Southwick is a good place for Barcia to begin his Pro Motocross season. In eight starts there, he stood on the podium four times — all with third-place overall finishes. The most recent of these came in 2021 when he finished second in Moto 1 to the eventual overall winner Dylan Ferrandis and was fourth in Moto 2.

Barcia finished 14th in Motocross points last year after making only five starts. Notably, his last start of the season came at Southwick, where he finished seventh overall with results of sixth and 11th in the two motos. Following that race, Barcia chose to rest his knee after attempting to ride with an injury he suffered at the end of the 2024 Supercross season. Barcia anticipated returning for the final rounds of Motocross, beginning with Unadilla, but did not remount his GasGas 450 until the start of the SMX Playoffs.

Barcia is currently 15th in combined SuperMotocross League standings, which will determine his seeding for the three-round playoffs beginning in September. He has an 88-point advantage over 21st-place Mitchell Harrison. The top 20 in combined Supercross and Motocross points earn an automatic invitation to the playoffs.

