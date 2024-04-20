Aaron Plessinger extends contract with Red Bull KTM through 2025

Following this week’s disappointing news that Aaron Plessinger will sit out the remainder of 2024 with a fractured elbow, he and Red Bull KTM announced a contract extension through the end of the 2025 SuperMotocross season.

Plessinger fractured his elbow in Free Practice at Foxborough last week and did not compete in the evening program.

“I’m really excited to be staying with Red Bull KTM through 2025,” Plessinger said in a release. “It is an awesome team and I think we’re going to do some big things together in the future – even bigger and better than what we’ve achieved so far. I couldn’t be more stoked to be staying within this family and building upon where we’re at, the level that we have been able to reach this season.

“For this year we made some major changes in the pre-season and really haven’t changed the bike at all since, which has really, really worked out in our favor. I’ve won my first Supercross Main Event, have gotten three podiums in total, and something’s clicked for us this year. This is the most enjoyment I’ve had in my entire 450 career and I’m just enjoying the ride, which is rare, and I’m very fortunate. I’m stoked to be back for 2025, so hope we keep progressing and I will be doing my best to perform to the level that we aim to once I am able to line up again outdoors. I’ll keep riding my heart out when I’m back from injury and am really blessed to be staying with the crew.”

In addition to winning his first race this year, Plessinger sported the red plate signifying his points lead for two weeks. He donned the plate following his win in San Francisco and kept it through the first Triple Crown race in Anaheim 2.

“We are really pleased to have Aaron back on the team for 2025 – he is an asset to our team from so many different aspects, from his personality to his riding, and his results,” said Ian Harrison, team manager of Red Bull KTM. “Since joining our team in 2021 he has continued his progression each year and this 2024 season we have had our best yet with him.

“Once he returns, we hope to continue this momentum and experience with the team for the rest of the year and into 2025. It is a pleasure to have him on our team and I look forward to next year with him. He’s not only good for himself, but he’s good for the other riders too, as well as our team morale, mechanics, and everybody. He is a great person and a real asset to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team.”

Plessinger is scheduled to return to action for the start of the Pro Motocross season on May 25, in Pala, California.

