Supercross Foxborough 250 East points, results: Haiden Deegan returns to the top of the podium

Haiden Deegan earned the holeshot and led all 18 laps of the 250 East Monster Energy Supercross race in Foxborough, Massachusetts for his second career victory in the series.

Feeling as if he had underperformed on a number of occasions this year, Deegan nevertheless has four top-five finishes in the six races contested in the eastern division.

Cameron McAdoo was hoping to score the 300th victory for the Monster Energy Pro Circuit team but came up one position short. Of greater importance, he got around his closest points’ competitor on Lap 3 and managed to keep Tom Vialle behind him for the remainder of the race. McAdoo now has a four-point advantage with three rounds remaining.

Vialle minimized any damage in the standings by finishing third, which was his fifth consecutive podium finish.

Pierce Brown finished fourth and has been the model of consistency in 2024. He was fifth in the first three rounds and now has a three-race streak of fourth-place finishes. Brown is currently fourth in the 250 East standings, 15 behind McAdoo.

Max Anstie showed a lot of speed in qualification and scored one of the best gate picks for the evening show. A modest start of sixth put him in heavy traffic, however, and he was able to move up to only fifth at the end.

Coty Schock signs three-year contract with ClubMX Coty Schock was uncertain of whether he could complete the 2024 season after breaking his collarbone in Birmingham; now he has a long-term contract.

The same week that he signed a three-year deal with ClubMX, Coty Schock’s Cinderella season continues with a sixth-place finish. He currently sits fifth in the standings, 10 behind Brown.

Here are the 250 East Supercross results and points standings after Foxborough:

Results

Click here for complete 250 East results from Foxborough.

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

250 East Rider Points

250 East / West Combined Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 13 in Foxborough:

1. Haiden Deegan

2. Cameron McAdoo

3. Tom Vialle

4. Pierce Brown

5. Max Anstie

6. Coty Schock

7. Daxton Bennick

8. Jalek Swoll

9. Marshal Weltin

10. Henry Miller

11. Nicholas Romano

12. Chance Hymas

13. Preston Boespflug

14. Trevor Colip

15. Casey Cochran

16. Bryce Shelly

17. Gage Linville

18. Luca Marsalisi

19. Vinny Luhovey

20. Logan Leitzel

21. Thomas Welch

22. Seth Hammaker

