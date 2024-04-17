Aaron Plessinger out for remainder of 2024 Supercross with fractured elbow

Red Bull KTM announced Tuesday that Aaron Plessinger is out for the remainder of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season after fracturing his elbow in Round 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Plessinger missed the night show after his crash in Free Practice. As a result, Plessinger will fail to earn points in five of the 17 rounds that comprise the Supercross calendar.

The plan is for Plessinger to heal and return to the Pro Motocross outdoor season when it gets underway May 25, 2024, at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Plessinger was having a storybook season. After winning his first 450 Supercross race earlier this season in San Diego, Plessinger donned the red plate and kept it through Anaheim 2.

He started 2024 the season with four consecutive top-fives, including the mudder in San Diego before his results started to slide. He finished outside the top five in five of the next races but seemed to have reversed his fortune in his last two attempts, finishing fourth in back-to-back races Seattle and St. Louis.

Despite his mid-season struggles, Plessinger entered Foxborough sixth in the championship standings with a 164-point cushion over 21st in the combined SuperMotocross standings.

Riders automatically qualify for the featured races of the SuperMotocross World Championship if they rank inside the top 20 and are also awarded seeding points for their position at the end of the combined season — so while there is little doubt Plessinger would fall below the cutline, it is important to earn as many points as possible.

Plessinger’s win in San Diego means that he will qualify for the Last Chance Qualifiers in the final race in the event he does not score enough points.

