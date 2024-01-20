Live: Supercross Round 3 coverage from San Diego

SAN DIEGO, California: Two rounds have produced unique winners in both mains and all of the heats. Follow along live to see if that pattern holds or if we will have our first repeat winner.

Free Practice

One never knows about coastal weather, so practicing in the dry could be beneficial. Group A 250 riders have shaved nearly two seconds off the B Group with Jo Shimoda (50.592) taking the early lead.

Near the end, Jordon Smith becomes the first rider to crack the 50 second mark at 49.934; Shimoda, Nate Thrasher, RJ Hampshire and Ryder DiFrancesco round out the top five.

250 Group B has some interesting riders. Talon Hawkins leads the field early with a time of just over 52 seconds while local rider Billy Laninovich sits third.

