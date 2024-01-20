Live: Supercross Round 3 coverage from San Diego

 Skip navigation
Published January 20, 2024 01:49 PM

SAN DIEGO, California: Two rounds have produced unique winners in both mains and all of the heats. Follow along live to see if that pattern holds or if we will have our first repeat winner.

Free Practice

One never knows about coastal weather, so practicing in the dry could be beneficial. Group A 250 riders have shaved nearly two seconds off the B Group with Jo Shimoda (50.592) taking the early lead.

Near the end, Jordon Smith becomes the first rider to crack the 50 second mark at 49.934; Shimoda, Nate Thrasher, RJ Hampshire and Ryder DiFrancesco round out the top five.

250 Group B has some interesting riders. Talon Hawkins leads the field early with a time of just over 52 seconds while local rider Billy Laninovich sits third.

More SuperMotocross News

Catch up on the latest news in the SuperMotocross World Championship as on track activity leads us to the evening program.

Hunter Lawrence’s season begins now

San Diego by the Numbers

Power Rankings after San Francisco

San Francisco Results and Points

Chase Sexton leads start to finish in SFO, breaks Jett’s dominance

Women’s Pro Motocross returns with eight rounds in 2024

Injury report ahead of SX Round 2: Walsh, Turner and Karnow out

Selling the sport: The importance of personality in SX

Jett Lawrence dominates Anaheim SX