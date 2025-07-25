Motocross of Nations to return to US in 2028, 2031

Infront Moto Racing, the organizers of the Motocross of Nations (MXoN), announced that the 2028 and 2031 editions of the race will be held in the United States. Venues have not yet been announced.

The 2025 MXoN will be held on October 3-5 at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, marking the United States’ turn in what has become a three-year rotation. The previous US-based MXoN was held at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan, in 2022.

“Today, we are more than happy to announce the extension of our strong relationship with MX Sports and the organization of a third Monster Energy Motocross of Nations in the USA, which will take place in 2031,” said David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing. “This agreement ensures that the most prestigious off-road event of the year will return to the United States every three years through to 2031.

“I would like to personally thank Carrie and Davey Coombs, Tim Cotter, and the entire MX Sports team for their ongoing support and great collaboration over the years. We cannot wait to be at Ironman Raceway this October to celebrate motocross together with the fans.”

This year’s MXoN marks the sixth time the international event has been held in the US. In addition to RedBud (2018, 2022), the MXoN has been contested at Unadilla in New York (1987), Budds Creek in Maryland (2007), and Thunder Valley in Colorado (2010).

Hosting the MXoN has been beneficial to Team USA, which won in 1987, 2007, 2010, and in the most recent race at RedBud.

The 2022 winning team consisted of Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Chase Sexton. That marked the return of the US to the winner’s block after they ended a seven-year winning streak in 2011 at Saint-Jean-d’Angély in France.

“All of us at MX Sports are honored to be chosen as the long-term partner for this prestigious event,” said Davey Coombs, Vice President of MX Sports, Inc. “We are excited for our domestic fans who will have the opportunity to attend the Motocross of Nations right here at home, and we also look forward to again welcoming international fans to one of America’s premier motocross facilities. We have all been passionate supporters of this event, and we are extremely proud to bring it to the United States through 2031, helping to unite the entire motocross world for many years to come.

“We are very proud to partner with Infront in hosting the Motocross of Nations here in the U.S., and we’re fortunate to have numerous options for premier racetracks that would serve as exceptional destinations for this historic event, and we look forward to finding the perfect venue for 2031.”

