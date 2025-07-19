 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal Garrett Marchbanks 01.jpg
2025 Washougal Motocross 250 Qualification: Garrett Marchbanks paces Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 14
Remco Evenepoel abandons Tour de France early in Stage 14
TDF Stage 11 (2).jpg
2025 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

fitzy_chip_site.jpg
Fitzpatrick chips in again for the co-lead
nbc_cyc_arensmaninterview_091719.jpg
Arensman: Tour de France stage win is unbelievable
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14finish_250719.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal Garrett Marchbanks 01.jpg
2025 Washougal Motocross 250 Qualification: Garrett Marchbanks paces Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 14
Remco Evenepoel abandons Tour de France early in Stage 14
TDF Stage 11 (2).jpg
2025 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

fitzy_chip_site.jpg
Fitzpatrick chips in again for the co-lead
nbc_cyc_arensmaninterview_091719.jpg
Arensman: Tour de France stage win is unbelievable
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14finish_250719.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Washougal Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence up more than 1.5 seconds in Q1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 19, 2025 11:42 AM

With today’s first motos televised live on NBC, the 450 division was first on track and Jett Lawrence (2:10.869) posted the fastest time at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington.

Jett’s time beat his brother, Hunter Lawrence (2:12.516), by more than 1.5 seconds, as the brothers each picked up the pace on the seventh and final trip around the track.

After two disappointing weeks, Eli Tomac (2:12.622) showed speed in the first qualification session with a time that keeps him competitive with Hunter.

Fourth-place Justin Cooper (2:12.948) and Chase Sexton (2:13.029)

All top-five fast times were set on the final lap except Tomac’s.

Group A Qualification 1 Results

More SuperMotocross News

Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SMX season
Washougal Preview | Betting Guide
Tom Vialle to skip Washougal
Aaron Plessinger to miss Washougal for illness
Julien Beaumer sits out two rounds to heal from High Point crash
Spring Creek 450 Results | 250 Results
Jett Lawrence again overcomes Moto 1, scores Spring Creek victory
Jeremy Martin wins final career moto at Spring Creek
Hunter wins Spring Creek Moto 1 after Jett crashed on Lap 1
Haiden Deegan wins intense Spring Creek Moto 1 battle over Jo Shimoda
Cooper Webb injures knee at RedBud, out until playoffs