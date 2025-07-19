2025 Washougal Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence up more than 1.5 seconds in Q1
With today’s first motos televised live on NBC, the 450 division was first on track and Jett Lawrence (2:10.869) posted the fastest time at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington.
Jett’s time beat his brother, Hunter Lawrence (2:12.516), by more than 1.5 seconds, as the brothers each picked up the pace on the seventh and final trip around the track.
After two disappointing weeks, Eli Tomac (2:12.622) showed speed in the first qualification session with a time that keeps him competitive with Hunter.
Fourth-place Justin Cooper (2:12.948) and Chase Sexton (2:13.029)
All top-five fast times were set on the final lap except Tomac’s.
Group A Qualification 1 Results
