2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Jett and Hunter Lawrence lead early
- Jett Lawrence earns the holeshot.
- It was another poor start for Eli Tomac who ended Lap 1 outside the top 10.
In-Race Notes
Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot for the second time in the Spring Creek National with Hunter Lawrence in tow.
Chase Sexton got a strong start and finished Lap 1 in third.
Jorge Prado was fourth, but Coty Schock got around him on the opening lap.
RJ Hampshire moved up to fifth on Lap 3
