2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Jett and Hunter Lawrence lead early

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Jeremy Martin 01.jpg
Jeremy Martin wins final career moto at Spring Creek; Haiden Deegan takes overall victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Final-round tee times adjusted because of fog
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Three - The Renaissance Club
A renewed Rory McIlroy? Certainly seems so after he grabs share of Scottish lead

Top Clips

nbc_moto_springcreek_deeganintv_250712.jpg
Deegan stoked for Spring Creek win battling injury
nbc_moto_springcreek_schimodaintv_250712.jpg
Shimoda on Spring Creek podium after losing brakes
nbc_moto_springcreek_martinintv_250712.jpg
Martin ‘on rails’ in storybook ending to MX career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Jeremy Martin 01.jpg
Jeremy Martin wins final career moto at Spring Creek; Haiden Deegan takes overall victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Final-round tee times adjusted because of fog
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Three - The Renaissance Club
A renewed Rory McIlroy? Certainly seems so after he grabs share of Scottish lead

Top Clips

nbc_moto_springcreek_deeganintv_250712.jpg
Deegan stoked for Spring Creek win battling injury
nbc_moto_springcreek_schimodaintv_250712.jpg
Shimoda on Spring Creek podium after losing brakes
nbc_moto_springcreek_martinintv_250712.jpg
Martin ‘on rails’ in storybook ending to MX career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Jett and Hunter Lawrence lead early

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 12, 2025 05:22 PM

Bookmark this page for live updates.

  • Jett Lawrence earns the holeshot.
  • It was another poor start for Eli Tomac who ended Lap 1 outside the top 10.
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Hunter Lawrence 02.jpg
Hunter Lawrence wins Spring Creek Moto 1 after Jett Lawrence crashed on Lap 1
For the second straight week, Jett Lawrence crashed on Lap 1 at Spring Creek. Hunter Lawrence took advantage and won my more than 15 seconds.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

In-Race Notes

Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot for the second time in the Spring Creek National with Hunter Lawrence in tow.

Chase Sexton got a strong start and finished Lap 1 in third.

Jorge Prado was fourth, but Coty Schock got around him on the opening lap.

RJ Hampshire moved up to fifth on Lap 3

MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jett Lawrence 02 sweat profusely.JPG
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence sets fast time in first session
Jett Lawrence posted the fastest lap in the morning session, with Hunter Lawrence 1.3 seconds behind.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

More SuperMotocross News

Jeremy Martin wins final career moto at Spring Creek
Hunter wins Spring Creek Moto 1 after Jett crashed on Lap 1
Haiden Deegan wins intense Spring Creek Moto 1 battle over Jo Shimoda
Spring Creek 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
Cooper Webb injures knee at RedBud, out until playoffs
Julien Beaumer to sit out two rounds to heal from High Point crash
Cole Davies cleared to ride following Denver crash
Spring Creek Preview | Betting Guide
RedBud 450 results | 250 results