2025 Spring Creek Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan tops first qualification session

Spring Creek is one of two Pro Motocross tracks on which Haiden Deegan has not yet won, and he wants to erase that mark in Round 24 of the SuperMotocross World Championship. In the first qualification session, he jumped to the top of the board immediately with the fastest first lap of the session.

Deegan remained at the top of the chart until the checkered flag waved over Qualification 1 and posted his fastest lap of 1:57.673 at the end of the session.

Seth Hammaker (1:58.366) was the second-fastest rider.

Levi Kitchen (1:58.911) looks to even out his performances after a rollercoaster first half of the season. He was third.

Fourth-place Michael Mosiman (1:59.065) and the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East champion Tom Vialle (1:59.484) rounded out the top five.

Hometown rider and Grand Marshal Jeremy Martin (1:59.800) has a top-10 in view. He was seventh.

Group A Qualification 1 Results

