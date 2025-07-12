 Skip navigation
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jett Lawrence 02 sweat profusely.JPG
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett and Hunter Lawrence top Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm
Storm overcome sloppy start, use strong fourth quarter to top Sun 79-65
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kelsey Mitchell scores 25 and the Fever use a 59-point second half to beat the Dream 99-82

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_marcsolercrash_250712.jpg
Soler crashes during Tour de France Stage 8
nbc_gc_uncrustables_250711.jpg
American Century Championship Round 1 best shots
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan tops first qualification session

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 12, 2025 09:39 AM

Spring Creek is one of two Pro Motocross tracks on which Haiden Deegan has not yet won, and he wants to erase that mark in Round 24 of the SuperMotocross World Championship. In the first qualification session, he jumped to the top of the board immediately with the fastest first lap of the session.

Deegan remained at the top of the chart until the checkered flag waved over Qualification 1 and posted his fastest lap of 1:57.673 at the end of the session.

MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jett Lawrence 02 sweat profusely.JPG
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett and Hunter Lawrence top Q1
Jett Lawrence posted the fastest lap in the morning session, with Hunter Lawrence 1.3 seconds behind.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Seth Hammaker (1:58.366) was the second-fastest rider.

Levi Kitchen (1:58.911) looks to even out his performances after a rollercoaster first half of the season. He was third.

Fourth-place Michael Mosiman (1:59.065) and the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East champion Tom Vialle (1:59.484) rounded out the top five.

Hometown rider and Grand Marshal Jeremy Martin (1:59.800) has a top-10 in view. He was seventh.

Group A Qualification 1 Results

