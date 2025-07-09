Julien Beaumer to sit out Spring Creek and Washougal to heal from High Point crash

Red Bull KTM and Julien Beaumer have mutually decided to sit out the next two rounds at Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota, and Washougal, Washington, to allow the rider to heal from the ongoing effects of a heavy crash in the High Point Nationals in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania.

There will be a two-week hiatus following Washougal for the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals, which gives Beaumer a month to recover before the final three rounds of the 2025 Pro Motocross season.

“Wanted to hop on here and give you guys an update for myself,” Beaumer said in a social media post. “Unfortunately, these last two weekends have been very subpar, and I’ve been very frustrated. After racing Saturday, the team advised me to go see some doctors and try to figure out what’s going on. Obviously, I had that big crash in High Point and I haven’t really felt like myself since then. ... I’m still suffering from some lingering effects of the crash I sustained in High Point and the doctor advised me it’s best if I take a couple of weekends off and get back to a hundred percent.”

Beaumer started the Motocross season strong, with top-five finishes in Round 1 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and in the brutally hot Hangtown Motocross Classic the following week. He failed to crack the top 15 in Round 3 at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado, crashed at High Point, and was outside the top 15 in the two most recent rounds while riding injured.

“I’m disappointed,” Beaumer continued. “I feel like I’ve let my team, everyone in my corner, down. I feel like we have a pretty promising start to the season in the first two rounds. It’s disappointing to have to take a couple of rounds off. I’m frustrated, but I’m going to get back to a hundred percent and hopefully return to Ironman a hundred percent ready to go.”

Beaumer is currently sixth in combined SuperMotocross League points with a 181-point gap to 21st in the standings, so there is little danger of dropping that far down the order. The top 20 riders in combined Supercross and Motocross points at the end of the Motocross season receive an automatic invitation to the SuperMotocross League playoffs.

