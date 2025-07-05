Jett Lawrence wins RedBud Moto 1, Eli Tomac retires with mechanical issues

Jett Lawrence scored his 37th moto win in the RedBud Nationals in Buchanan, Michigan, to stretch his championship points advantage. Jett finished more than seconds ahead of the field for the third consecutive moto.

“It was good to battle with HJ,” Jett said, referencing his brother Hunter Lawrenc. “He was running well. It was hard to pass because it was so deep. I think we went back and forth like four times in that one lap.”

The championship battle took a dramatic turn just past the halfway mark of Moto 1 of the RedBud Nationals in Buchanan, Michigan. As Jett Lawrence led the field in yet another race, Eli Tomac’s bike began to smoke. It did not take long for the bike to expire at the lowest point on the track, far away from the pits. Tomac took the long walk back and failed to earn any points for the moto. The same thing happened to him in 20189 and he was barely able to recover and finish ninth in the second race that season.

Jett had a sketchy moment early in the moto and almost crashed as he made a pass for second around RJ Hampshire.

After losing contact with his brother and with no pressure from behind, Hunter Lawrence settled into a safe ace pace and dropped back more than 15 seconds to finish second.

“It was a good race,” Hunter said. Gave Jett a run for his money in those first few laps. Just couldn’t quite get going in those later stages and we’ll go back, regroup and get ready for the next moto.”

Tomac’s departure opened the opportunity for another rider to stand on the podium as RJ Hampshire showed continued improvement. He passed Aaron Plessinger for third and remained there until the checkers.

Plessinger continued to fade in the closing laps to elevate fourth-place Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton into the top five.

Ducati debuted this round with Tony Cairoli finishing ninth.

In Race Notes

Jett Lawrence took the lead early in his quest to keep his perfect season alive.

Hunter Lawrence was running a distant second at the halfway mark with seven seconds separating him from Jett as Eli Tomac started to close the gap. The bad news is that his bike was smoking at the time.

Tomac was running third with nine minutes on the clock when his bike expired.

Tomac’s departure shifts the focus to the battle for the podium between RJ Hampshire and Aaron Plessinger.

With two minutes on the clock, it gets resolved in Hampshire’s favor.

Justin Cooper joins the battle with Plessinger and takes fifth.

In his return to the field, Chase Sexton was sixth.

