RedBud Motocross betting, predictions, lines: Chase Sexton return makes Eli Tomac’s odds compelling

The return of Chase Sexton to the lineup for the RedBud Nationals had a ripple effect through the opening odds for Round 6 of the Pro Motocross season in Buchanan, Michigan.

Last week at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, Jett Lawrence made two statement rides, easily outperforming the field in both motos. The most likely outcome of that domination would have been that Jett’s odds at RedBud would have lengthened, but with Sexton’s return and the increased competition, he became slightly more attractive, moving from -380 to minus -307. Wagering $300 for the chance to win $100 is still a risky proposition, but betting odds often provide a unique perspective on the relative strength of the field.

Sexton’s return also impacted Eli Tomac’s odds, making him an attractive bet both in reference to the outright win and to score a podium. Tomac has averaged an opening line of about 5/2 during the past four Nationals, but the traders at Alt Sports Data, the official linemaker for the SuperMotocross Championship, are showing very little faith in the veteran. His outright win odds moved substantially from +242 last week to +833 for RedBud. Tomac also sports positive odds for a podium at +127.

While the increased line has as much to do with the traders’ opinion that Jett is virtually unbeatable, Tomac fell from being the third-most attractive rider in their eyes to his being fourth.

Alt Sports is not quite willing to place Sexton in the second slot this week. That honor goes to Hunter Lawrence (+451), who finished second in both Southwick motos. His steady performance during the past several weeks has awakened the traders to his potential as Hunter had nearly 400 points shaved from his line compared to Southwick’s +841.

The surprise of the week may well be Sexton landing third on the chart. His odds of +590 provide a lot of upside if Jett makes a mistake and Sexton is truly prepared for his return. After Jett’s departure from the lineup last year before the RedBud Nationals, Sexton swept the season and won the Motocross championship. His prospectus against a healthy Jett is not as promising, however, and he finished behind him in every race they have contested with the sole exception of Jett’s crash last year at Hangtown.

Aaron Plessinger (+1888) is fifth on the chart this week despite failing to score an overall top-five at Southwick. That sandy track did not suit his riding style and he struggled, but that will increase his desire to rebound during the weekend when his teammate, Sexton, returns to the lineup. Few expect Plessinger to win, but with a line of +213 to podium, a modest wager could be made.

Another podium bet worth considering is for Jorge Prado (+13414 for outright win) who had a raw opening line of +1786 to stand somewhere on the box. Prado earned his first overall top-five last week at The Wick but he contended for podiums in both races.

Justin Cooper (+2733) narrowly kept his top-five streak alive last week. He is the only other rider under 100/1 for the outright win. Bettors who favor a deep strategy might wish to place a modest wager on him.

Opening Odds, Outright Overall Win

Jett Lawrence, -307

Hunter Lawrence, +451

Chase Sexton, +590

Eli Tomac, +833

Aaron Plessinger, +1888

Justin Cooper, +2733

Cooper Webb, +12246

Jason Anderson, +12246

RJ Hampshire, +12246

Justin Barcia, +13414

Malcolm Stewart, +13414

Jorge Prado, +13414

Joey Savatgy, +13414

Lorenzo Locurcio, +14393

Harri Kullas, +14393

Valentin Guillod, +14393

Benoit Paturel, +14393

Mitchell Harrison, +15285

Derek Drake, +15525

Grant Harlan, +15525

Romain Pape, +15525

Colt Nichols, +15525

Derek Kelley, +15525

Coty Schock, +15525

Opening Odds, Overall Podium

Jett Lawrence, -2400

Hunter Lawrence, -163

Chase Sexton, -108

Eli Tomac, +127

Aaron Plessinger, +213

Justin Cooper, +300

RJ Hampshire, +487

Cooper Webb, +569

Jason Anderson, +698

Justin Barcia, +1190

Jorge Prado, +1786

Joey Savatgy, +3446

Malcolm Stewart, +4240

Benoit Paturel, +4240

Harri Kullas, +4240

Coty Schock, +4240

Valentin Guillod, +4240

Grant Harlan, +4240

Colt Nichols, +4240

Lorenzo Locurcio, +4240

Mitchell Harrison, +4240

Romain Pape, +4240

Derek Kelley, +4240

Derek Drake, +4240

