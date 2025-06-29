 Skip navigation
Motocross community mourns the death of 16-year-old Aidan Zingg following Mammoth MX crash

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 29, 2025 01:55 PM
Kawasaki Aidan Zingg 01.jpg

Kawasaki Team Green

Kawasaki Team Green

Team Green Kawasaki and AMA Amateur Motocross mourn the loss of Aidan Zingg, 16, who has died after crashing in the Mammoth Motocross in Mammoth Lakes, California.

His passing was reported by Team Green and MX Sports.

Zingg crashed midway through a race and was reportedly struck by multiple bikes, according to the motocross outlet DirtbikeLover.

The young rider had recently signed with Team Green for the remainder of the 2025 season after he qualified for his seventh consecutive AMA Amateur Motocross National Championship, to held at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee beginning July 28. Zingg’s first Loretta’s appearance came in 2019.

Zingg was poised to make the move into the “B” classes and Schoolboy 2 for at Loretta’s.

In 2024, Zingg won a race on a Supermini and finished second in another event.