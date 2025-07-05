Jett crashes on Lap 1 before sweeping RedBud Nationals

Jett Lawrence got a poor start and then crashed on Lap 1 to fall as far back as 18th, but that did not bother him whatsoever as he charged through the field to sweep the motos and take the overall win of the RedBud Nationals at Buchanan, Michigan.

Jett beat by more than eight seconds despite giving up a sizeable margin in the first half of the race.

Hunter Lawrence also had a slow start before taking the last spot on the podium.

Chase Sexton returned to action to finish fourth in Moto 2.

Jorge Prado rounded out the top five.

In Race Notes

Jorge Prado and Coty Schock battled for the lead into Turn 1 with Schock taking the top spot. Prado gave chase as Jett Lawrence got a poor start and he was outside the top 10 on Lap 1.

Aaron Plessinger is suffering from illness and fever and did not line up for the second race.

Jett crashed in the first lap and dropped to 18th.

Justin Cooper chased Prado early.

Tony Cairoli retired his Ducati at the seven-minute mark after a strong Moto 1 run.

At the nine-minute mark, Jett moved up to fifth.

Chase Sexton is in tow and fifth.

Just past the 10-minute mark, Jett passed RJ Hampshire for fourth.

Poor starts never bother Jett, however, he made his way into a podium position by Lap 7.

Jett passed Hunter for third just shy of the halfway mark. Justin Cooper took the lead from Prado on that same lap.

Jett took the lead with five minutes remaining. Sexton came along with him and rode second. Incredibly, Jett is set to sweep the motos.

Cooper rode second with Hunter rounding out the podium.

Eli Tomac’s points woes continue as he struggled to finish seventh.

