Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at RedBud: Jo Shimoda earns fourth career win

Jo Shimoda won his fourth 250 class Pro Motocross race after sweeping both motos of the RedBud Nationals in Buchanan, Michigan. He became the third 250 winner along with Chance Hymas, who won in Lakewood, Colorado, and Haiden Deegan with four victories.

Shimoda’s first two Motocross victories came in 2022 at Unadilla and RedBud. In both of those Nationals, he won the first race and swept the podium with third-place finishes in the second. Shimoda improved his performance with his third win, which came in the 2023 season finale at Ironman. He swept the motos that weekend. Shimoda was off to a strong start this season with second-place finishes in his first four motos as well as in the overall results, but his next two 2025 rounds ended outside the top five. Last week, he struggled in Moto 1 at Southwick to finish 10th. He rebounded in the second moto and finished second, giving him fifth overall.

As moral support, the president of Honda HRC made a rare appearance at a US Motocross race, and that was the added incentive Shimoda needed. He won Moto 1 by seven seconds and Moto 2 by nearly 18 seconds.

Overall positions for the remainder of the field were hard fought, with nearly everyone experiencing problems in at least one of their motos — and the podium was filled with heartwarming stories.

In just his third round back after suffering an Achilles tendon injury, Jalek Swoll barely missed the top five in Moto 1 with a sixth-place result. He wanted to make the most of his second race and grabbed the holeshot in Moto 2. Swoll led the first four laps before dropping to third. He regained second on Lap 12 only to lose it to Haiden Deegan with two remaining. His third-place finish in that race was enough to secure second overall.

Michael Mosiman barely missed out on a podium last week in Southwick with a fourth-place result overall. That was a remarkable result, considering he suffered a severe neck injury prior to the 2024 Pro Motocross season. Mosiman showed consistency and speed at RedBud. He scored fourth-place results in both motos, tied Swoll in the number of points earned, and finished third due to the tiebreaker.

Mikkel Haarup joined his Triumph Factory teammate Swoll in the top five after finishing eighth in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2. Haarup had not initially planned to ride in the United States, but the contract to race in MXGP did not have him lining up overseas.

Deegan got off to a poor start in Moto 1, but that rarely makes a difference for ‘Danger Boy.’ He completed Lap 1 outside the top 10, worked his way up to seventh on Lap 3, and then crashed. He fell to ninth, worked his way back to fifth on Lap 10, and then crashed again. The second incident was difficult to overcome, and he finished 14th with the banged-up bike. Deegan finished second in Moto 2 and secured the final top-five position overall.

Ryder DiFrancesco showed speed in qualification by sweeping both sessions. A poor start in Moto 1 dropped him outside a points-paying finish in 25th, but he climbed to 12th at the checkers. DiFrancesco was better in Moto 2 and finished sixth after completing Lap 1 in 11th. He was scored sixth overall.

Here are the 250 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 6 at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

250 MX Rider Points

250 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 6 in RedBud (points earners):

1. Jo Shimoda, Honda [1-1]

2. Jalek Swoll, Triumph [6-3]

3. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha [4-4]

4. Mikkel Haarup, Triumph [8-5]

5. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [14-2]

6. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas [12-6]

7. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [2-19]

8. Parker Ross, Yamaha [11-10]

9. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki [5-16]

10. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki [10-12]

11. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha [7-15]

12. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [15-8]

13. Tom Vialle, KTM [3-21]

14. Lux Turner, KTM [13-11]

15. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha [38-7]

16. Julien Beaumer, KTM [16-13]

17. Avery Long, KTM [22-9]

18. Jordon Smith, Triumph [9-22]

19. Drew Adams, Kawasaki [17-17]

20. Austin Forkner, Triumph [33-14]

21. Alexander Fedortsov, Yamaha [21-18]

22. Mark Fineis, Honda [18-36]

23. Gage Linville, KTM [19-26]

24. CJ Benard, KTM [24-20]

25. Jack Chambers, Kawasaki [20-38]

