Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Birmingham, Chase Sexton wins

When the Monster Energy Supercross series left Indianapolis, Indiana, two weeks ago for the one and only off-week of 2025, Chase Sexton vowed he would return energized and stronger. That is precisely what he did at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, by winning the first two features, finishing second in the final race, and scoring the overall victory. This was his third win of the season, which ties him with Cooper Webb.

More importantly, Sexton ended a streak of five races in which he lost points to Webb. Sexton entered the weekend with a 15-point deficit, but after the red plate holder struggled in the first race, Sexton cut that advantage nearly in half and left Alabama with eight points separating the two. In one fell swoop, Sexton is solidly back in the championship chase.

Malcolm Stewart might have made excuses for himself in Birmingham after getting swept into a crash in qualification and hurting his hip. In visible pain, he avoided the podium and headed to the hauler after finishing third in the first race and second in Race 2. He finished third in the final race for second overall, and this time, he graced the podium. The strong run ended a streak of three rounds in which he finished outside the top five.

Aaron Plessinger earned his second podium of the season and a third consecutive top-five after finishing second, third, and fifth in the three Triple Crown features and scored third overall. He’s shown a much better pace since earning the podium at Daytona International Speedway three rounds ago.

Cooper Webb crashed on the opening lap of Race 1 and struggled to recover from the mistake. Finishing seventh in that feature, he got stalled in traffic in Race 2 before finishing fourth. He finally got a strong start in the final race and overtook Sexton for the lead early. Webb won Race 3 but missed the podium by two points. The pressure that was on Sexton’s shoulders to begin this round is now evenly distributed among the two challengers.

Ken Roczen rode with an AC (acromioclavicular) shoulder separation suffered in a training accident last week. With the risk of losing grip on each lap, he was forced to ride more conservatively than he would have liked and finished fourth, sixth, and fourth to round out the top five overall.

Christian Craig returned to action this week after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason. He hovered around the top 10 at times and finished 12th overall with an 11-15-13.

Here is the finishing order of Round 10 in Birmingham:

1. Chase Sexton, 1-1-2 (4)

2. Malcolm Stewart, 3-2-3 (8)

3. Aaron Plessinger, 2-3-5 (10)

4. Cooper Webb, 7-4-1 (12)

5. Ken Roczen, 4-6-4 (14)

6. Justin Cooper, 6-7-6 (19)

7. Jason Anderson, 5-8-12 (25)

8. Shane McElrath, 8-12-9 (29)

9. Justin Barcia, 18-5-7 (30)

10. Benny Bloss, 10-10-11 (31)

11. Justin Hill, 17-9-8 (34)

12. Christian Craig, 11-15-13 (39)

13. Dylan Ferrandis, 9-22-10 (41)

14. Mitchell Oldenburg, 16-11-14 (41)

15. Jerry Robin, 12-13-19 (44)

16. Kyle Chisholm, 14-14-17 (45)

17. Grant Harlan, 15-16-18 (49)

18. Colt Nichols, 13-21-16 (50)

19. Mitchell Harrison, 21-17-15 (53)

20. Tristan Lane, 19-18-20 (57)

21. Kevin Moranz, 20-19-22 (61)

22. Justin Starling, 22-20-21 (63)

