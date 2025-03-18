Supercross 2025 betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Birmingham: Justin Cooper’s podium odds improve
Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton remain the favorites at NXTBets.com but Justin Cooper’s odds for a podium finish remarkably shifted heading into Round 10 of the Monster Energy Supercross series at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.
The three favorites showed little or no change in the outright win odds this week in Birmingham compared to last week in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Supercross’ official traders continue to value them highly.
Last week’s winner in Indy had a raw opening line of +131 ahead of his dominant victory. His movement was minuscule this week to +131 while showing a lowering since he was listed at +140 for Daytona. To generate some excitement for the points leader, Webb’s odds of standing on the podium actually shortened from -384 in Indy to -305 in Birmingham. The most significant change for Webb entering Round 10 is his odds to win the championship. Two weeks ago, when he entered Daytona, he was practically even money with a line of -105. After a strong showing of second there, coupled with a weak effort by Chase Sexton, Webb moved to -122 upon entering Indiana and is -273 heading to Alabama.
Webb has a 15-point lead over Sexton in the championship standings.
Sexton remains +180 this week for the overall win in Birmingham, while the only other rider under 5/1, Ken Roczen, remains +400. Roczen won Daytona two rounds ago with a line of +487. Roczen is +104 to stand on the podium this week.
But Roczen may yet provide a relevant bet in one of NXTBets.com’s head-to-head matchups. He struggled last week and finished seventh, while Aaron Plessinger earned his second consecutive top-five finish. Roczen is heavily favored in this matchup at -178 to Plessinger’s +133, so bettors will wish to pay close attention to how these riders look in practice.
BIRMINGHAM LONGSHOTS
Last week’s second-place finisher, Cooper, remains a longshot for the overall victory with a raw opening line of +2319 (more than 23/1). Still, he forced the traders to pay close attention to his podium potential. He paid out at +348 for his Indy effort, so NXTBets.com shaved 63 points off his line for Birmingham (+285).
Plessinger’s odds of standing on the podium this week were lowered from +254 to +225, but there is still a little juice to be squeezed from the Cowboy. Plessinger is
Justin Barcia was one of the featured riders last week. He has been strong in Indianapolis and had a line of +462 to stand on the podium. He narrowly missed paying out with a finish of fourth. That got the traders’ attention, and Barcia’s odds were lowered to +407 for Birmingham. Momentum from last week’s strong ride could play a factor this week.
Jason Anderson went the opposite direction and saw his odds move from +240 in Indianapolis to +262 for Birmingham. With three podium finishes and another trio of top-10s in the first nine rounds, Anderson is capable of contending for a spot on the box on any given week, but he has been erratic with two 11th-place results in the last three weekends.
Raw Event Winner Odds
Cooper Webb, +130
Chase Sexton, +180
Ken Roczen, +400
Aaron Plessinger, +1379
Jason Anderson, +1684
Justin Cooper, +2319
Malcolm Stewart, +2380
Justin Barcia, +3655
Dylan Ferrandis, +5022
Justin Hill, +12881
Joey Savatgy, +12881
Hunter Schlosser, +12881
Colt Nichols, +12881
Mitchell Oldenburg, +14359
Shane McElrath, +14359
Benny Bloss, +14359
Mitchell Harrison, +14359
Tristan Lane, +15836
Kyle Chisholm, +15836
Jerry Robin, +15836
Cade Clason, +15836
Grant Harlan, +15836
Anthony Rodriguez, +15836
Kevin Moranz, +15836
Podium Odds
Cooper Webb, -305
Chase Sexton, -224
Ken Roczen, +104
Aaron Plessinger, +225
Jason Anderson, +262
Justin Cooper, +285
Malcolm Stewart, +316
Justin Barcia, +407
Dylan Ferrandis, +540
Justin Hill, +1020
Joey Savatgy, +1148
Shane McElrath, +1421
Colt Nichols, +1487
Mitchell Oldenburg, +1518
Hunter Schlosser, +2361
Benny Bloss, +2647
Kyle Chisholm, +2924
Tristan Lane, +3538
Jerry Robin, +3842
Mitchell Harrison, +3889
Cade Clason, +4404
Kevin Moranz, +4531
Anthony Rodriguez, +4916
Grant Harlan, +4955
