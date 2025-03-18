Supercross 2025 betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Birmingham: Justin Cooper’s podium odds improve

Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton remain the favorites at NXTBets.com but Justin Cooper’s odds for a podium finish remarkably shifted heading into Round 10 of the Monster Energy Supercross series at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

The three favorites showed little or no change in the outright win odds this week in Birmingham compared to last week in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Supercross’ official traders continue to value them highly.

Last week’s winner in Indy had a raw opening line of +131 ahead of his dominant victory. His movement was minuscule this week to +131 while showing a lowering since he was listed at +140 for Daytona. To generate some excitement for the points leader, Webb’s odds of standing on the podium actually shortened from -384 in Indy to -305 in Birmingham. The most significant change for Webb entering Round 10 is his odds to win the championship. Two weeks ago, when he entered Daytona, he was practically even money with a line of -105. After a strong showing of second there, coupled with a weak effort by Chase Sexton, Webb moved to -122 upon entering Indiana and is -273 heading to Alabama.

Webb has a 15-point lead over Sexton in the championship standings.

Sexton remains +180 this week for the overall win in Birmingham, while the only other rider under 5/1, Ken Roczen, remains +400. Roczen won Daytona two rounds ago with a line of +487. Roczen is +104 to stand on the podium this week.

But Roczen may yet provide a relevant bet in one of NXTBets.com’s head-to-head matchups. He struggled last week and finished seventh, while Aaron Plessinger earned his second consecutive top-five finish. Roczen is heavily favored in this matchup at -178 to Plessinger’s +133, so bettors will wish to pay close attention to how these riders look in practice.

BIRMINGHAM LONGSHOTS

Last week’s second-place finisher, Cooper, remains a longshot for the overall victory with a raw opening line of +2319 (more than 23/1). Still, he forced the traders to pay close attention to his podium potential. He paid out at +348 for his Indy effort, so NXTBets.com shaved 63 points off his line for Birmingham (+285).

Plessinger’s odds of standing on the podium this week were lowered from +254 to +225, but there is still a little juice to be squeezed from the Cowboy. Plessinger is

Justin Barcia was one of the featured riders last week. He has been strong in Indianapolis and had a line of +462 to stand on the podium. He narrowly missed paying out with a finish of fourth. That got the traders’ attention, and Barcia’s odds were lowered to +407 for Birmingham. Momentum from last week’s strong ride could play a factor this week.

Jason Anderson went the opposite direction and saw his odds move from +240 in Indianapolis to +262 for Birmingham. With three podium finishes and another trio of top-10s in the first nine rounds, Anderson is capable of contending for a spot on the box on any given week, but he has been erratic with two 11th-place results in the last three weekends.

Raw Event Winner Odds

Cooper Webb, +130

Chase Sexton, +180

Ken Roczen, +400

Aaron Plessinger, +1379

Jason Anderson, +1684

Justin Cooper, +2319

Malcolm Stewart, +2380

Justin Barcia, +3655

Dylan Ferrandis, +5022

Justin Hill, +12881

Joey Savatgy, +12881

Hunter Schlosser, +12881

Colt Nichols, +12881

Mitchell Oldenburg, +14359

Shane McElrath, +14359

Benny Bloss, +14359

Mitchell Harrison, +14359

Tristan Lane, +15836

Kyle Chisholm, +15836

Jerry Robin, +15836

Cade Clason, +15836

Grant Harlan, +15836

Anthony Rodriguez, +15836

Kevin Moranz, +15836

Podium Odds

Cooper Webb, -305

Chase Sexton, -224

Ken Roczen, +104

Aaron Plessinger, +225

Jason Anderson, +262

Justin Cooper, +285

Malcolm Stewart, +316

Justin Barcia, +407

Dylan Ferrandis, +540

Justin Hill, +1020

Joey Savatgy, +1148

Shane McElrath, +1421

Colt Nichols, +1487

Mitchell Oldenburg, +1518

Hunter Schlosser, +2361

Benny Bloss, +2647

Kyle Chisholm, +2924

Tristan Lane, +3538

Jerry Robin, +3842

Mitchell Harrison, +3889

Cade Clason, +4404

Kevin Moranz, +4531

Anthony Rodriguez, +4916

Grant Harlan, +4955

More SuperMotocross News

Jett Reynolds breaks leg in practice crash

Ken Roczen becomes a US citizen

What riders said after Indy

Preston Boespflug fractures femur in Indy

Joey Savatgy punctures lung in Indy crash

Indianapolis 450 results | 250 results

Jett Lawrence still eyeing Motocross return

Cameron McAdoo to undergo knee surgery

Levi Kitchen breaks collarbone at Daytona SX

A DM led to partnership between Moranz, Champion Tool

