Joey Savatgy suffers punctured lung, broken ribs in Indy Supercross crash

Coming off his best finish of ninth last week in Daytona Beach, Florida, Joey Savatgy crashed heavily on Lap 13 of Round 9 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs.

“Not really the way I wanted to spend my Sunday,” Savatgy posted on social media from his hospital room. “Bummed, had a good night going and felt like I hit the same line as the laps prior. But clearly I made a mistake or something. Punctured lung and some broken ribs, weekend off came at a good time.”

Savatgy landed awkwardly on the jump peak in a rhythm section and endoed before the bike landed on him.

He did not provide a timeline for his return, but Savatgy seemed to indicate in his post that he could be back in action for the next round, which will come in Birmingham, Alabama, in two weeks.

Savatgy was running eighth at the time of his crash on Lap 13, and the red cross flag was employed. Cooper Webb, the round winner, and Chase Sexton, who was running second at the time of the incident, credited that local caution as one of the reasons Webb rapidly extended his lead.

Savatgy has qualified for all nine rounds’ features with four top-10s to his credit.

