Joey Savatgy suffers punctured lung, broken ribs in Indy Supercross crash

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
Duke ends Auburn’s 8-week stay at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Oregon, Illini return as postseason heats up
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal - South Carolina vs Texas
UCLA and South Carolina are 1-2 in women’s AP Top 25; No. 6 TCU has highest ranking in its history
Juuso Valimaki
Utah’s Juuso Valimaki out 8-9 months after surgery to repair a torn ACL

Top Clips

nbc_simms_jourdanlewis_250310.jpg
Jaguars reportedly get a ‘top nickel CB’ in Lewis
nbc_simms_godwin_250310.jpg
Bucs get a ‘good price’ on reported Godwin deal
nbc_simms_elimitchell_250310.jpg
Mitchell will compliment Pacheco in KC’s backfield

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
Duke ends Auburn’s 8-week stay at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Oregon, Illini return as postseason heats up
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal - South Carolina vs Texas
UCLA and South Carolina are 1-2 in women’s AP Top 25; No. 6 TCU has highest ranking in its history
Juuso Valimaki
Utah’s Juuso Valimaki out 8-9 months after surgery to repair a torn ACL

Top Clips

nbc_simms_jourdanlewis_250310.jpg
Jaguars reportedly get a ‘top nickel CB’ in Lewis
nbc_simms_godwin_250310.jpg
Bucs get a ‘good price’ on reported Godwin deal
nbc_simms_elimitchell_250310.jpg
Mitchell will compliment Pacheco in KC’s backfield

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joey Savatgy suffers punctured lung, broken ribs in Indy Supercross crash

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 10, 2025 02:10 PM

Coming off his best finish of ninth last week in Daytona Beach, Florida, Joey Savatgy crashed heavily on Lap 13 of Round 9 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs.

“Not really the way I wanted to spend my Sunday,” Savatgy posted on social media from his hospital room. “Bummed, had a good night going and felt like I hit the same line as the laps prior. But clearly I made a mistake or something. Punctured lung and some broken ribs, weekend off came at a good time.”

Savatgy landed awkwardly on the jump peak in a rhythm section and endoed before the bike landed on him.

He did not provide a timeline for his return, but Savatgy seemed to indicate in his post that he could be back in action for the next round, which will come in Birmingham, Alabama, in two weeks.

Savatgy was running eighth at the time of his crash on Lap 13, and the red cross flag was employed. Cooper Webb, the round winner, and Chase Sexton, who was running second at the time of the incident, credited that local caution as one of the reasons Webb rapidly extended his lead.

Savatgy has qualified for all nine rounds’ features with four top-10s to his credit.

More SuperMotocross News

Indianapolis 450 results | 250 results
Jett Lawrence still eyeing Motocross return
When Justin Barcia wins, someone will make bank
Indianapolis Supercross preview
Indianapolis Betting Odds
Cameron McAdoo to undergo knee surgery
What riders said after Daytona
Levi Kitchen breaks collarbone at Daytona SX
Ken Roczen wins first Daytona race
A DM led to partnership between Moranz, Champion Tool