Justin Barcia: ‘When I go and finally do it, someone’s going to make a lot of money on me’

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: Justin Barcia hasn’t paid a lot of attention to the new betting lines for the Monster Energy Supercross Series. Why should he when he isn’t allowed to bet on the outcomes? But he knows that when he finally stands on the podium, his loyal fans will have a lot of reasons to be happy.

That time may come sooner than later.

Barcia has a special relationship with Lucas Oil Stadium. He’s finished second here three times since 2020, most recently to Ken Roczen in 2023.

“I love Indy,” Barcia told NBC Sports. “I am sponsored by Sram and Zipp bicycle company and they are based up here so I come see those guys any chance I get. I like Indy for that. “

But that is why he likes the city. The stadium is a different matter.

“The dirt here is extremely good,” Barcia said. "(I) just have a good mindset for this place. I’ve been coming here a long time; I’ve been going to a lot of tracks for a long time, but for some reason this just has a good vibe.”

The new partnership between SuperMotocross and NXTBets.com is changing the way fans look at dirt bike racing. While the odds often heavily favor one or two riders, such as Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton currently, it is a good gauge as to how the remainder of the field lines up statistically.

Barcia opened as the eighth-ranked rider in raw odds with a line of +462 to stand on the podium.

“When i go and finally do it, someone’s going to make a lot of money on me,” Barcia said. “Whoever bets on me is going to do good.

“I think (my odds of getting a podium this week) are good. It’s just putting it all together and clicking. At Daytona, it was a shame: I was feeling really good and had some good stuff going and just got cleaned out in that heat race off the bat. That put us behind the ball, which stunk, and (we) made some bad changes for the main event. That was frustrating. But I’ve been saying a lot weekends, we are so close; I just need to make it happen. Just do it.”

If Barcia gets a good launch from the gate and the Indy dirt treats him just a little better than it has in the four years, Barcia could become the seventh winner of the 2025 season.

Should that happen, his opening line this week was +5648 for the outright win.

