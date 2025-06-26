Lara Gut-Behrami to retire from Alpine skiing after 2026 Olympic season

Lara Gut-Behrami already said she has competed at her last World Championships. Now she’s saying she plans to end her Alpine skiing career after a fourth Olympics in 2026.

Gut-Behrami, the 2022 Olympic super-G gold medalist, shared the news at an event in her native Switzerland on Tuesday night, according to Swiss media reports.

Gut-Behrami, 34, also won world championships in the super-G and giant slalom in 2021 and World Cup overall titles in 2015-16 and 2023-24.

Her 48 career World Cup race victories are third among active women behind Mikaela Shiffrin (101) and Lindsey Vonn (82).

Gut-Behrami said before this past February’s World Championships that it would be her last time competing at the biennial worlds.

Gut-Behrami has raced on the highest level since age 16, including winning two world championships silver medals at age 17 in 2009.

After the 2026 Olympics, Gut-Behrami plans to move to England as her husband, Valon, will be the technical director at his former soccer club, Watford, according to Swiss media.