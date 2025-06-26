 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: Focused Health 250
How to watch Friday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info and weather
Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom flirts with a perfect game, then a no-hitter with the Rangers
A'ja Wilson
A’ja Wilson scores 22, becomes fastest in WNBA history to 5,000 points as Aces beat Sun

Top Clips

nbc_nba_winner_loser_250625v3.jpg
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: Focused Health 250
How to watch Friday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info and weather
Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom flirts with a perfect game, then a no-hitter with the Rangers
A'ja Wilson
A’ja Wilson scores 22, becomes fastest in WNBA history to 5,000 points as Aces beat Sun

Top Clips

nbc_nba_winner_loser_250625v3.jpg
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lara Gut-Behrami to retire from Alpine skiing after 2026 Olympic season

  
Published June 26, 2025 08:52 AM

Lara Gut-Behrami already said she has competed at her last World Championships. Now she’s saying she plans to end her Alpine skiing career after a fourth Olympics in 2026.

Gut-Behrami, the 2022 Olympic super-G gold medalist, shared the news at an event in her native Switzerland on Tuesday night, according to Swiss media reports.

Gut-Behrami, 34, also won world championships in the super-G and giant slalom in 2021 and World Cup overall titles in 2015-16 and 2023-24.

Her 48 career World Cup race victories are third among active women behind Mikaela Shiffrin (101) and Lindsey Vonn (82).

Gut-Behrami said before this past February’s World Championships that it would be her last time competing at the biennial worlds.

Gut-Behrami has raced on the highest level since age 16, including winning two world championships silver medals at age 17 in 2009.

After the 2026 Olympics, Gut-Behrami plans to move to England as her husband, Valon, will be the technical director at his former soccer club, Watford, according to Swiss media.

SKI-NORDIC-WORLD-2025-CCOUNTRY-RELAY-MEN
Norway leads the way in 2025 winter sports world championships medals
Norway won the most medals and gold medals at winter sports World Championships in 2025.