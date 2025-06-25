 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Report: Vegas Golden Knights re-signing Reilly Smith to one-year, $2 million contract
Ronald Acuna
Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves to compete in Home Run Derby on July 14 at Truist Park
Milwaukee Brewers v Minnesota Twins
MLB AL Comeback Player of the Year Predictions: Odds, expert picks, including Jacob deGrom and Byron Buxton

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Report: Vegas Golden Knights re-signing Reilly Smith to one-year, $2 million contract
Ronald Acuna
Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves to compete in Home Run Derby on July 14 at Truist Park
Milwaukee Brewers v Minnesota Twins
MLB AL Comeback Player of the Year Predictions: Odds, expert picks, including Jacob deGrom and Byron Buxton

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mavericks draft 'special player' in Duke's Flagg

June 25, 2025 07:08 PM
Kurt Helin reacts to the Dallas Mavericks selecting a "special player" in Duke's Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Related Videos

nbc_bte_nbaeasternconfchampion_250625.jpg
02:36
NBA Eastern Conference title futures: Pacers, Cavs
nbc_bte_acebaileymarket_250625.jpg
01:41
Why Bailey landing with BKN makes ‘a ton of sense’
nbc_roto_nbadrafttopfourexactav2_250624.jpg
01:36
How to bet on NBA draft top-four exacta markets
GettyImages-2215686106_copy.jpg
01:48
Will Essengue go in the top 10 of the NBA draft?
nbc_roto_essenguequeen_250624.jpg
01:23
Essengue has edge to be drafted over Queen
newell.jpg
01:13
Take Newell to be drafted over Sorber
nbc_roto_nbadraft6pickv2_250623.jpg
02:01
Bailey a ‘very fair play’ to be drafted No. 6
nbc_roto_nba26winnersv2_250623.jpg
02:03
Rockets +800 to win 2026 title after Durant trade
nbc_roto_fears_250623.jpg
01:35
Why Fears will ‘climb boards’ ahead of NBA draft
nbc_bte_derikqueendraftposition_250623.jpg
01:39
Target Queen to be picked before 11.5 in NBA draft
nbc_bte_202526nbafinalsfavorites_250623.jpg
01:54
Bet on Thunder, Nuggets to win ’25-26 NBA Finals
nbc_roto_indokcgm7_250620.jpg
01:56
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder
nbc_roto_nba5thpick_250620.jpg
01:36
Fears and Jazz predicted to ‘match’ in NBA draft
nbc_roto_nbafinals_250620.jpg
01:46
Target Haliburton’s player prop for Game 7 vs. OKC
nbc_roto_knueppel_250620.jpg
01:25
Will Knueppel be a top five draft pick?
kondraft.jpg
02:00
Knueppel +230 ‘a big mover’ to be drafted No. 4
nbc_roto_nbathirdpicksixers_250618.jpg
01:28
Will Edgecombe be No. 3 overall pick in NBA draft?
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250618.jpg
01:41
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6
nbc_roto_finalsmvp_250618.jpg
02:03
Williams could be worth bet to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250618.jpg
02:09
Is Philly eyeing Edgecombe over Bailey at No. 3?
new_chet.jpg
02:39
Bet on Thunder’s Game 6 alt spread against Pacers
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250617.jpg
02:08
Harper the overwhelming favorite to be No. 2 pick
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250617.jpg
01:27
Fade SGA’s assists prop against Pacers in Game 6
nbc_roto_mostthrees_250616.jpg
01:35
Bet against Haliburton for most threes in Finals
nbc_roto_pacersthundersv3_250616.jpg
01:55
Bet the under in Thunder vs. Pacers Game 5
nbc_bte_okcindplayerprops_250616.jpg
01:36
Target Siakam’s point total in NBA Finals Game 5
nbc_roto_shaioverunder_250613.jpg
01:37
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
nbc_roto_finalsoverunder_250613.jpg
01:51
Favor under 6.5 games for NBA Finals
rotofinalsmvphalisiakam_(1).jpg
01:50
Finals MVP a ‘close call’ between Pacers stars
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250612.jpg
02:16
Target the under in Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
11:43
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
nbc_roto_montas_250625.jpg
02:03
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer
nbc_roto_kennypickettstarter_250625.jpg
01:21
Johnson: Pickett expected to be Browns’ QB starter
nbc_roto_oneilcruz_250625.jpg
01:48
Look to trade away Pirates’ Cruz in fantasy
nbc_rtf_pac12mediadeal_250625.jpg
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference
nbc_roto_burns_250625.jpg
01:41
Reds’ Burns impresses in MLB debut vs. Yankees
nbc_dls_nuggetsjokic_250625.jpg
04:09
Jokic trade scenario remarks ‘out of the ordinary’
nbc_dls_nbadiscussion_250625.jpg
09:01
What’s next for Celtics after Holiday, KP trades?
greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_dps_pablotorreinterview_250625.jpg
09:45
Torre: NFL encouraged owners to collude
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_250625.jpg
17:57
Bilas: Flagg can ‘blend in with anybody’
nbc_dps_dponnikolajokic_250625.jpg
10:24
Nuggets President hints at Jokic trade scenario
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
oly_atw1500_kipyegonparisfeature.jpg
02:56
Kipyegon working toward bright future for daughter
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250625.jpg
09:36
PFT PM Mailbag: Jones, collusion, Sunday Ticket
nbc_pftpm_nflcollusion_250625.jpg
07:41
NFL caught with ‘hand in the collusion cookie jar’
pickettbrowns.jpg
06:20
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
nbc_pft_pftpm_jeffpash_250625.jpg
02:54
Was Pash ‘pushed out’ because of collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgersfinalseason_250625.jpg
08:00
Will Rodgers truly fade from public eye after NFL?
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflsilent_250625.jpg
04:12
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
haaland.jpg
01:40
Target under in Juventus vs. Manchester City match
kayla_mpx.jpg
01:58
Consider betting Valkyries, Thornton vs. Liberty
nbc_bte_skenesmisiorowski_250625.jpg
01:42
Pirates’ Skenes has NL Cy Young award ‘locked up’
sun.jpg
01:31
‘Continue to ride’ with Sun (+19.5) against Aces
nbc_ncaa_iowabusiness_250625.jpg
20:39
Hall creates brand to empower women in sports
BeasleyDPSThumb.jpg
06:08
Which NBA players had underwhelming careers?