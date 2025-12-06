 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Washington State at Oregon State
Iowa State hires Jimmy Rogers as coach after Matt Campbell leaves for Penn State
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Matt Campbell hired as Penn State’s coach, ending search for James Franklin’s successor
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d01a74c/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6808x3830+0+356/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F5f%2F6c%2F0a307bec41ce90b88b00f58ad7de%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2238756511
Final-round scores scrapped at Q-School site after weather delay, negating a few Friday charges
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Douglass_100m_breast_raw.jpg
Douglass surges for 100m breaststroke win
Oly_sww100br_Rosewin_251205.jpg
Rose rolls to 100m breaststroke win, McIntosh last
foster_win_raw.jpg
Foster dominates 400m medley at Toyota US Open

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Thunder throttle Mavericks in Dallas

December 6, 2025 12:35 AM
The Thunder kept the roll going against the Mavs behind a 33-point day from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as OKC earned win number 22 of the season in dominant fashion.

nbc_nba_indvschi_251205.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Bulls come up short at home vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_lacvsmem_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies slow cruising Clippers
nbc_nba_chator_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Raptors fall flat hosting Hornets
nbc_nba_sasvscle_251205.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Cavaliers leave Spurs in the dust
nbc_nba_denatl_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Nuggets hold off Hawks late
nbc_nba_utahvsnyk_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks pounce on sluggish Jazz start
nbc_nba_miavsorl_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Magic escape Heat at home
nbc_nba_lalbosv2_2min_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics breeze by Lakers in Boston
nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
nbc_roto_embiid_251205.jpg
01:39
Embiid ‘doesn’t quite look like himself’ this year
nbc_roto_lebron_251205.jpg
01:43
Rubin: LeBron will ‘get better’ as season goes on
nbc_nba_playerpeaks_251205.jpg
04:59
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic
nbc_nba_firsttimeallstars_251205.jpg
09:54
Potential first-time NBA All-Stars: Johnson, Duren
nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_251205.jpg
05:08
Reaves putting up numbers for Lakers
nbc_nba_playerspotlight_251205.jpg
09:55
NBA Player Spotlight: Edey, Brown, Thompson
nbc_nba_lebronjames_251205.jpg
08:56
LeBron scores eight; double-digit streak ends
nbc_bte_mavericksthunder_251205.jpg
02:12
Mavericks have excelled against the spread
nbc_bte_giannis_251205.jpg
02:42
Giannis next team odds: Bucks, Knicks, Spurs, Heat
nbc_bte_nuggetshawks_251205.jpg
01:48
Murray will ‘light your money on fire’ vs. Hawks
austin_reaves.jpg
02:20
Take Lakers against Celtics with Reaves rolling
nbc_nba_offguardcp3lac_251204.jpg
09:54
Paul’s personality plays into messy Clippers split
nbc_nba_offguardzion_251204.jpg
07:08
‘Something ain’t right’ for Zion in New Orleans
nbc_nba_offguardgiannis_251204.jpg
09:03
Giannis ‘gets a pass’ for frustrations with Bucks
nbc_nba_minnop_2min_251204.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves pull away from Pelicans
nbc_nba_utahbrk_2min_251204.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Markkanen, George push Jazz over Nets
nbc_nba_laltor_2min_251204.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Lakers beat Raptors at the buzzer
nbc_nba_boswsh_2min_251204.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Celtics overwhelm Wizards
nbc_nba_gswphi_2min_251204.jpg
01:59
Highlights: 76ers slide by Warriors
nbc_roto_nembhard_251204.jpg
01:46
Nembhard’s strong start puts him on fantasy radar
nbc_roto_murray_251204.jpg
01:17
How high can Murray fly after 52-point eruption?

Douglass_100m_breast_raw.jpg
03:21
Douglass surges for 100m breaststroke win
Oly_sww100br_Rosewin_251205.jpg
02:26
Rose rolls to 100m breaststroke win, McIntosh last
foster_win_raw.jpg
06:26
Foster dominates 400m medley at Toyota US Open
nbc_hockey_ndwisc_251205.jpg
05:09
HLs: Wisconsin hockey storms back vs. Notre Dame
Oly_swm100bu_casaswin_251205.jpg
03:17
Casas fends off Kharun in narrow 100m fly victory
Oly_sww100bu_Walshwin_251205.jpg
02:58
Walsh dominates 100m fly for first win in Austin
nbc_cbb_etxamuconn_251205.jpg
06:10
Highlights: UConn pulls away from East Texas A&M
nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251205.jpg
03:55
Hurley wants more efficient offense from UConn
nbc_cbb_uconncheckin_251205.jpg
03:35
UConn will be ‘dangerous’ at full strength
nbc_cbb_bigeastfitb_251205.jpg
03:16
Who is the best team in college basketball?
nbc_golf_camyoungreax_251205.jpg
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251205.jpg
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
nbc_fnia_houandersonintv_251205.jpg
14:57
How Anderson’s sisters shaped him as an athlete
nbc_golf_heroround2_251205.jpg
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
nbc_pst_usmntpredictionswc2026_251205.jpg
19:20
Predictions for 2026 World Cup group stage
nbc_pst_usmntwcdraw_251205.jpg
09:30
2026 World Cup draw ‘couldn’t be better’ for USMNT
nbc_pst_groupofdeath_251205.jpg
08:06
What is the 2026 World Cup’s ‘group of death’?
nbc_pst_wcwinnerslosers_251205.jpg
07:49
USMNT, Belgium big winners of 2026 World Cup draw
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
10:42
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
oly_asmsg_beavercreek_kriechmayr_251205.jpg
05:09
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
Oly_ssm1500_stolzgoldheerenveen_251205.jpg
03:15
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251205.jpg
01:28
How Daniels starting Sunday impacts WSH receivers
nbc_roto_ceedeelamb_251205.jpg
01:44
Cowboys ‘mini bye’ is good for Lamb’s injury
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_251205.jpg
04:39
Making start/sit decisions for NFL Week 14
nbc_roto_jgibbs_251205.jpg
01:18
Gibbs can unseat CMC, Taylor as fantasy’s top RB
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
05:22
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
06:35
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
nbc_pftpm_lions_251205.jpg
06:10
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys
nbc_golf_brandleshortgame_251205.jpg
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
challenge_1.jpg
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition