Why Super Bowl LX's current spread is 'a lot'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko set to undergo season-ending hip surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brooks Koepka is excited to be back on the PGA Tour. It comes with nervousness over how he’s received
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
NE got ‘a different version’ of Maye in playoffs
Meillard makes light work of Schladming GS
Can Brady take Bills ‘to the next level’ as HC?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko set to undergo season-ending hip surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brooks Koepka is excited to be back on the PGA Tour. It comes with nervousness over how he’s received
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
NE got ‘a different version’ of Maye in playoffs
Meillard makes light work of Schladming GS
Can Brady take Bills ‘to the next level’ as HC?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Why Super Bowl LX's current spread is 'a lot'
January 27, 2026 04:13 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers dive into DraftKings Sportsbook's odds for Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots, exploring how individual matchups factor into the odds.
Related Videos
04:03
NE got ‘a different version’ of Maye in playoffs
09:12
Can Brady take Bills ‘to the next level’ as HC?
06:15
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
09:12
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
02:14
Unpacking Super Bowl LX live betting strategies
09:16
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks
04:39
Darnold proving doubters wrong amid Super Bowl run
10:04
Coaching made the difference in AFC Championship
08:22
Should conference championships be played indoors?
09:05
Breaking down crucial fourth down in Rams-Seahawks
02:40
Report: Schwartz ‘gaining momentum’ to be CLE HC
04:56
Are Steelers ‘settling’ with McCarthy?
02:40
Inside Vrabel’s journey to reaching Super Bowl LX
05:28
Stafford’s future creates questions for Rams
11:30
Why didn’t Payton kick field goal vs. Patriots?
04:12
Stidham’s ‘ill-timed’ error costs Broncos
04:13
Should Kraft be inducted into Hall of Fame?
03:42
Vrabel, Macdonald have done ‘incredible’ jobs
01:32
Maye has ‘to be better’ against elite SEA defense
07:34
Impacts of McCarthy and Minter hires for PIT, BAL
07:25
Maye, Patriots offense struggle in AFC title game
02:48
Best bets for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl LX
10:10
Super Bowl LX Preview: How does SEA, NE matchup?
04:27
Should there be concern for SEA defense in SB LX?
05:43
Darnold had ‘the best game of his career’
08:01
Smith-Njigba is ‘unguardable’, torches LAR defense
08:08
Broncos will regret major mistakes vs. Patriots
02:57
Super Bowl LX full of ‘amazing’ storylines
10:10
Darnold silences critics in NFC Championship
02:00
Early betting preview of Super Bowl LX
Latest Clips
10:06
Meillard makes light work of Schladming GS
07:20
Why McDaniel weighed options before joining LAC
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?
01:40
Is Gordon’s recurring hamstring issue a concern?
01:31
Mitchell a ‘locked in’ top 10 player in fantasy
09:53
Should Bulls buy or sell at the trade deadline?
04:53
Rose ‘gave the city life’ playing for Chicago
05:48
James Stewart’s top SMX moments of Anaheim Round 3
09:40
What trade deadline means for Bucks, Giannis
04:48
Expect NOP’s Williamson to show out against OKC
09:21
Is Doncic an underrated MVP candidate?
07:03
Hawks’ Daniels is a ‘liability’ on offense
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
01:50
Can Jazz keep up with Clippers on the scoreboard?
01:43
Can 76ers cover big spread vs. Bucks?
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 23
05:05
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
08:04
PL RAW: Man United stun Arsenal at the Emirates
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
08:03
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
02:54
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
05:04
Rivers talks opportunity of Rising Stars Challenge
04:38
Gobert unpacks ‘whatever it takes’ mentality
01:20
Hyland: Spark off the bench is ‘hard to beat’
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves run past Warriors
01:59
Highlights: Celtics close out Trail Blazers
01:45
Celtics show balance in win over Trail Blazers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue