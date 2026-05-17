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Rays top Marlins 6-3 for 18th win in their past 22 games

  
Published May 17, 2026 04:32 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero and Yandy Díaz homered and the Tampa Bay Rays earned their 18th win in their past 22 games with a 6-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Caminero hit his 12th home run of the season in the first inning, a solo shot to left field. Díaz’s solo home run came in the fifth inning for the Rays, who won two of three in the series.

Drew Rasmussen (4-1) gave up two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings for the Rays. Bryan Baker earned his 12th save of the season.

Trailing 2-1, the Rays loaded the bases in the fourth inning against Marlins starter Eury Pérez (2-6). Díaz led off with a walk, Jonny DeLuca doubled with out and Cedric Mullins walked. After Nick Fortes grounded into a fielder’s choice, Taylor Walls hit a bases-clearing RBI triple to make it 4-2.

Caminero drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth, scoring Mullins to make it 6-2.

Xavier Edwards, Otto Lopez hit RBI singles in the third inning for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers added an RBI single in the eighth.

Pérez allowed five runs and five hits with five strikeouts in five innings.

Up next

Marlins: host Atlanta on Monday in the start of a four-game series. RHP Max Meyer (3-0, 3.21 ERA) will start for the Marlins. The Braves have not yet announced their starter.

Rays: host Baltimore on Monday to begin a three-game series. LHP Shane McClanahan (4-2, 2.27) will start for the Rays. LHP Trevor Rogers (2-4, 5.77) will start for the Orioles.