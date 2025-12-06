Highlights: Raptors fall flat hosting Hornets

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Iowa State hires Jimmy Rogers as coach after Matt Campbell leaves for Penn State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matt Campbell hired as Penn State’s coach, ending search for James Franklin’s successor
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Final-round scores scrapped at Q-School site after weather delay, negating a few Friday charges
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Douglass surges for 100m breaststroke win
Rose rolls to 100m breaststroke win, McIntosh last
Highlights: Thunder throttle Mavericks in Dallas
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Iowa State hires Jimmy Rogers as coach after Matt Campbell leaves for Penn State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matt Campbell hired as Penn State’s coach, ending search for James Franklin’s successor
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Final-round scores scrapped at Q-School site after weather delay, negating a few Friday charges
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Douglass surges for 100m breaststroke win
Rose rolls to 100m breaststroke win, McIntosh last
Highlights: Thunder throttle Mavericks in Dallas
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Raptors fall flat hosting Hornets
December 5, 2025 10:15 PM
Despite getting off to a strong start, the Toronto Raptors couldn't keep a steady rhythm against the Charlotte Hornets, who held the home team to under 90 points in a road win.
Related Videos
02:00
Highlights: Thunder throttle Mavericks in Dallas
01:53
Highlights: Bulls come up short at home vs. Pacers
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies slow cruising Clippers
01:55
Highlights: Cavaliers leave Spurs in the dust
01:57
Highlights: Nuggets hold off Hawks late
02:00
Highlights: Knicks pounce on sluggish Jazz start
01:57
Highlights: Magic escape Heat at home
01:59
Highlights: Celtics breeze by Lakers in Boston
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
01:39
Embiid ‘doesn’t quite look like himself’ this year
01:43
Rubin: LeBron will ‘get better’ as season goes on
04:59
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic
09:54
Potential first-time NBA All-Stars: Johnson, Duren
05:08
Reaves putting up numbers for Lakers
09:55
NBA Player Spotlight: Edey, Brown, Thompson
08:56
LeBron scores eight; double-digit streak ends
02:12
Mavericks have excelled against the spread
02:42
Giannis next team odds: Bucks, Knicks, Spurs, Heat
01:48
Murray will ‘light your money on fire’ vs. Hawks
02:20
Take Lakers against Celtics with Reaves rolling
09:54
Paul’s personality plays into messy Clippers split
07:08
‘Something ain’t right’ for Zion in New Orleans
09:03
Giannis ‘gets a pass’ for frustrations with Bucks
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves pull away from Pelicans
01:54
Highlights: Markkanen, George push Jazz over Nets
01:59
Highlights: Lakers beat Raptors at the buzzer
02:00
Highlights: Celtics overwhelm Wizards
01:59
Highlights: 76ers slide by Warriors
01:46
Nembhard’s strong start puts him on fantasy radar
01:17
How high can Murray fly after 52-point eruption?
Latest Clips
03:21
Douglass surges for 100m breaststroke win
02:26
Rose rolls to 100m breaststroke win, McIntosh last
06:26
Foster dominates 400m medley at Toyota US Open
05:09
HLs: Wisconsin hockey storms back vs. Notre Dame
03:17
Casas fends off Kharun in narrow 100m fly victory
02:58
Walsh dominates 100m fly for first win in Austin
06:10
Highlights: UConn pulls away from East Texas A&M
03:55
Hurley wants more efficient offense from UConn
03:35
UConn will be ‘dangerous’ at full strength
03:16
Who is the best team in college basketball?
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
14:57
How Anderson’s sisters shaped him as an athlete
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
19:20
Predictions for 2026 World Cup group stage
09:30
2026 World Cup draw ‘couldn’t be better’ for USMNT
08:06
What is the 2026 World Cup’s ‘group of death’?
07:49
USMNT, Belgium big winners of 2026 World Cup draw
10:42
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
05:09
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
03:15
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
01:28
How Daniels starting Sunday impacts WSH receivers
01:44
Cowboys ‘mini bye’ is good for Lamb’s injury
04:39
Making start/sit decisions for NFL Week 14
01:18
Gibbs can unseat CMC, Taylor as fantasy’s top RB
05:22
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
06:35
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
06:10
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue