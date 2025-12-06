Stolz breaks second track record in Heerenveen

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 10 Iowa State takes down No. 1 Purdue, 81-58
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 NFL Rookie Report: Browns’ youth movement underway in fantasy football stretch run
Aditya Fuldeore
,
Aditya Fuldeore
,
LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Tanaka brings level at 3-3 with Liverpool
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 10 Iowa State takes down No. 1 Purdue, 81-58
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 NFL Rookie Report: Browns’ youth movement underway in fantasy football stretch run
Aditya Fuldeore
,
Aditya Fuldeore
,
LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Tanaka brings level at 3-3 with Liverpool
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Stolz breaks second track record in Heerenveen
December 6, 2025 11:49 AM
Jordan Stolz snapped his second track record of the weekend at the Heerenveen World Cup, shaving 0.6 seconds off the previous mark, held by rival Jenning de Boo, en route to 1000m gold.
Related Videos
04:07
Hobson dominates 200m free for championship record
03:14
Casas earns second win of Day 3 in 200m free
03:03
Walsh cruises to 200m free Final B win at US Open
05:28
Manuel pulls away late in 200m free win at US Open
02:59
Avakov makes statement in 100m breaststroke win
02:20
Marchand powers past Mathias in 100m breast win
03:30
Smith gets the better of Berkoff in 100m back win
03:21
Douglass surges for 100m breaststroke win
02:26
Rose rolls to 100m breaststroke win, McIntosh last
06:26
Foster dominates 400m medley at Toyota US Open
03:17
Casas fends off Kharun in narrow 100m fly victory
02:58
Walsh dominates 100m fly for first win in Austin
05:09
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
03:15
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
06:04
Sakamoto 5th after Grand Prix Final short at home
05:46
Liu sets personal best in Grand Prix final short
08:55
Hirano outlasts Totsuka in Snow League halfpipe
08:41
Zhou edges Oni in Snow League snowboarding pipe
02:09
Dressel dashes to 50m free win in US Open Final B
04:21
Douglass outlasts Manuel, Walsh for 50m free win
04:20
Guiliano charges to US Open record in 50m free
06:19
Douglass cruises to 200m IM win at US Open
08:27
Marchand crushes 400m freestyle in US Open win
04:57
Casas rides strong start to 50m back win in Austin
04:21
Berkoff fends off Smith in 50m back win at US Open
08:01
McIntosh blitzes to fastest 400m free on US soil
07:15
Cochran-Siegle swipes downhill 2nd; Odermatt wins
06:27
Malinin in 3rd after stumble during short program
02:54
Trash talk’s an art form in Olympic women’s hockey
02:41
What does it take to be a women’s hockey goalie?
Latest Clips
01:28
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
01:29
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool
03:41
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds hope against Liverpool
03:09
Ekitike’s brace gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Leeds
01:23
Ekitike tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. Leeds
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
09:31
Extended HLs: Everton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 15
11:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Sunderland Matchweek 15
08:20
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brentford Matchweek 15
02:02
Flemming pulls Burnley within one of Newcastle
02:33
O’Nien sent off for dangerous tackle against City
01:09
Dewsbury-Hall blasts Everton 3-0 ahead of Forest
01:42
Cherki finds Foden to put Man City 3-0 in front
01:45
Gordon doubles Newcastle’s lead over Burnley
01:31
Barry slots home Everton’s second against Forest
01:31
Pires sent off in first Premier League start
01:14
Guimaraes’ Olimpico gives Newcastle lead
01:27
Goepper suffers fall in Snow League freeski semis
01:23
Simons dazzles, fires Spurs 2-0 in front of Bees
03:23
Eileen Gu wins The Snow League’s first freeski
01:03
Gvardiol’s towering header puts Man City 2-0 ahead
01:15
Dias rockets Manchester City ahead of Sunderland
01:04
Simons picks out Richarlison to give Spurs lead
01:18
Dewsbury-Hall’s deflected cross gives Everton lead
02:40
Arteta: Loss to Villa ‘really difficult to take’
52
Emery praises ‘fantastic’ Villa against Arsenal
02:00
Highlights: Pistons fourth-quarter rally beats POR
11:38
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Arsenal Matchweek 15
01:57
Highlights: Rockets dominate Suns at home
02:00
Highlights: Sixers handle Bucks in Milwaukee
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue