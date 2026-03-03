Villanova starting forward Matt Hodge will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Arizona
Bradley scores 17 as No. 2 Arizona clinches outright Big 12 title with 73-57 win over No. 6 Iowa State
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks
Oilers acquire defenseman Connor Murphy from the Blackhawks ahead of the NHL trade deadline
Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu reflects on Olympics, figure skating mentality on TODAY Show

Top Clips

nbc_nba_murrayhl_260302.jpg
Highlights: Murray lights up the Jazz for 45
nbc_nba_otbrobbie_260302.jpg
Warriors have to ‘tread water’ until Curry returns
nbc_nba_otbaustin_260302.jpg
Rivers: Garland is ‘a star guard’ alongside Kawhi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Arizona
Bradley scores 17 as No. 2 Arizona clinches outright Big 12 title with 73-57 win over No. 6 Iowa State
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks
Oilers acquire defenseman Connor Murphy from the Blackhawks ahead of the NHL trade deadline
Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu reflects on Olympics, figure skating mentality on TODAY Show

Top Clips

nbc_nba_murrayhl_260302.jpg
Highlights: Murray lights up the Jazz for 45
nbc_nba_otbrobbie_260302.jpg
Warriors have to ‘tread water’ until Curry returns
nbc_nba_otbaustin_260302.jpg
Rivers: Garland is ‘a star guard’ alongside Kawhi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Villanova starting forward Matt Hodge will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL

  
Published March 3, 2026 12:36 AM

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Villanova starting forward Matt Hodge has a torn ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Hodge was hurt Saturday night during an 89-57 loss at then-No. 15 St. John’s, and Villanova announced Monday that further testing revealed the injury requires surgery.

The native of Belgium started 29 games in his first season playing for the Wildcats after sitting out the 2024-25 season due to an NCAA initial eligibility ruling. The 6-foot-8 Hodge averaged 9.2 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Villanova is 22-7 overall and 13-5 in the Big East. The Wildcats will be the No. 3 seed in the Big East Tournament.