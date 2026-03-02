Cloud: 'I stand very unified with our union'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Emmet Sheehan, River Ryan look to put injuries behind them to round out Dodgers’ rotation
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Konnor Griffin moves up, JJ Wetherholt debuts
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Stock Up, Stock Down: Arkansas duo of Taylen Green, Mike Washington Jr. shine at Combine
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Top Clips
How Queta became ‘surprising’ story in fantasy
Riddick’s biggest takeaways from 2026 NFL Combine
What does HOU trade for Montgomery mean for Mixon?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Emmet Sheehan, River Ryan look to put injuries behind them to round out Dodgers’ rotation
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Konnor Griffin moves up, JJ Wetherholt debuts
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Stock Up, Stock Down: Arkansas duo of Taylen Green, Mike Washington Jr. shine at Combine
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Top Clips
How Queta became ‘surprising’ story in fantasy
Riddick’s biggest takeaways from 2026 NFL Combine
What does HOU trade for Montgomery mean for Mixon?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Cloud: 'I stand very unified with our union'
March 2, 2026 01:03 PM
While WNBA players are "very blessed" to play basketball, Natasha Cloud reveals her biggest concern amidst CBA negotiations and breaks down contract priorities for the union.
Related Videos
16:49
Lack of WNBA concessions is ‘telling’ in CBA talks
19:22
Unrivaled news: Reese returns, Gray’s MVP case
15:29
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
13:45
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations
07:52
Reese making Unrivaled return with Rose BC
13:09
Esquire: Unrivaled 1-on-1 isn’t for everyone
11:18
Team USA qualifying roster headlined by youth
14:44
WNBPA strike prospects growing amid stalemate
14:02
Unrivaled updates: Trade shake-ups, Bolt stops by
14:20
Reese, Reebok announce WNBL shoe partnership
14:34
Pearce arrested for alleged dispute with Jackson
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
02:26
Clark: WNBA has to ‘keep meeting the moment’
01:31
Clark shares admiration for Luka’s game
02:45
Clark takes on Crawford in a game of N-B-C
Latest Clips
01:15
How Queta became ‘surprising’ story in fantasy
15:08
Riddick’s biggest takeaways from 2026 NFL Combine
12:47
What does HOU trade for Montgomery mean for Mixon?
10:01
Does KD push championship ‘timeline’ for Rockets?
09:27
DEN has ‘benefit of the doubt’ ahead of playoffs
05:08
Take the over in total points for Jokic, Rollins
10:16
Does DET face playoff ‘pressure’ amid elite season
07:00
Simms: ‘No way’ Love isn’t picked in top 10
09:44
How can OKC ‘maximize roster’ ahead of playoffs?
09:55
Price, Washington Jr. among RB combine standouts
07:26
What could Schoen, Giants get in Thibodeaux trade?
05:00
Who are the best edge rushers in 2026 NFL Draft?
01:44
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
01:39
SGA ‘overwhelming’ favorite to win MVP award
01:52
LAC have ‘advantage’ in betting market vs. GSW
09:49
Top 10 Premier League goals: February 2026
02:53
Reports: Lions agree to trade Montgomery to Texans
06:07
Patrick’s incense sets off fire alarm live on air
02:55
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
03:50
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
03:57
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?
14:11
What does future hold for Pickens and Cowboys?
08:28
NFL salary cap increases to $301.2 million
02:22
Tyson puts up 26 reps on bench press at combine
04:40
Arkansas’ Green breaks multiple combine records
04:09
Comparing Pickens’ situation to Parsons’ in 2025
03:32
Takeaways from interviews at the 2026 NFL Combine
09:35
Florio: Browns ‘got it right’ with hiring Monken
09:38
How much are Cowboys willing to spend in FA?
09:05
2026 NFL Combine was fastest in history
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue