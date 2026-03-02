How Queta became 'surprising' story in fantasy

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Emmet Sheehan, River Ryan look to put injuries behind them to round out Dodgers’ rotation
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Konnor Griffin moves up, JJ Wetherholt debuts
NFL: Combine
Stock Up, Stock Down: Arkansas duo of Taylen Green, Mike Washington Jr. shine at Combine

Top Clips

nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260302.jpg
Riddick’s biggest takeaways from 2026 NFL Combine
nbc_dps_jeremyfowlerinterview_260302.jpg
What does HOU trade for Montgomery mean for Mixon?
nbc_nba_enjoy_smallball_260302.jpg
Does KD push championship ‘timeline’ for Rockets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Emmet Sheehan, River Ryan look to put injuries behind them to round out Dodgers’ rotation
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Konnor Griffin moves up, JJ Wetherholt debuts
NFL: Combine
Stock Up, Stock Down: Arkansas duo of Taylen Green, Mike Washington Jr. shine at Combine

Top Clips

nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260302.jpg
Riddick’s biggest takeaways from 2026 NFL Combine
nbc_dps_jeremyfowlerinterview_260302.jpg
What does HOU trade for Montgomery mean for Mixon?
nbc_nba_enjoy_smallball_260302.jpg
Does KD push championship ‘timeline’ for Rockets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Queta became 'surprising' story in fantasy

March 2, 2026 02:28 PM
Noah Rubin breaks down the surprising success story of Milwaukee Bucks' Neemias Queta, detailing how he's a must grab on waivers and can potentially win you a fantasy championship.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_enjoy_smallball_260302.jpg
10:01
Does KD push championship ‘timeline’ for Rockets?
nbc_enjoy_denpressure_260302.jpg
09:27
DEN has ‘benefit of the doubt’ ahead of playoffs
nbc_nba_enjoy_pickset_260302.jpg
05:08
Take the over in total points for Jokic, Rollins
nbc_enjoy_detpressure_260302.jpg
10:16
Does DET face playoff ‘pressure’ amid elite season
nbc_enjoy_playoffteampress_260302.jpg
09:44
How can OKC ‘maximize roster’ ahead of playoffs?
sgamvp.jpg
01:39
SGA ‘overwhelming’ favorite to win MVP award
nbc_roto_lacvgsw_260302.jpg
01:52
LAC have ‘advantage’ in betting market vs. GSW
nbc_nba_phiboshl_260301.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics fend off 76ers at home
Screenshot_2026-03-01_234314_copy.jpg
01:17
Brown inching towards top group of MVP candidates
nbc_nba_celticssixersrecap_v2_260301.jpg
02:35
Celtics, Queta flex muscles against Sixers
nbc_nba_brownpostgameintv_260301.jpg
53
Brown: Queta played best game of his career vs PHI
nbc_nba_tatumep2_260301.jpg
03:52
Inside Tatum’s road to recovery: Episode 2
nbc_nba_tatumep3_260301.jpg
03:57
Inside Tatum’s road to recovery: Episode 3
nbc_nba_edgecombefeature_260301.jpg
05:13
Edgecombe a student of the game with ‘it’ factor
nbc_nba_celtics76erspregame_260301.jpg
05:31
Celtics, 76ers forging different identities
nbc_nba_denvokc_260227.jpg
01:56
HLs: Jokic, Murray eruption not enough for DEN win
nbc_nba_clevdet_260227.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs
nbc_roto_konknueppel_260227.jpg
01:22
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
nbc_roto_shaigil_260227.jpg
01:32
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award
nbc_roto_laurimark_260227.jpg
01:29
Who will step up for Jazz amid Markkanen’s injury?
nbc_nba_jumpers_260227.jpg
04:44
Which teams are poised to take the next step?
nbc_nba_enjoydk_260227.jpg
04:12
Allen has his ‘mojo’ going with Cavaliers
nbc_nba_houorl_260227.jpg
04:50
Rockets get one of their ‘biggest wins’ vs. Magic
nbc_nba_playoffmatch_260227.jpg
07:49
Potential playoff matchups we want to see most
nbc_nba_nopvutah_saddiqhl_260226.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Bey silences Jazz with 42 points
nbc_nba_houvorl_kd40piece_260226.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Durant’s vintage 40-point game vs. ORL
nbc_nba_scoot_260226.jpg
05:04
How fair are the Henderson-Rose comparisons?
nbc_nba_deadarchs_260226.jpg
10:06
What are the NBA’s ‘dead archetypes’?
nbc_nba_atw_260226.jpg
09:54
Is this the best NBA rookie of the year race ever?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_260226.jpg
04:31
Edwards will ‘put his big cape on’ vs. Clippers

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260302.jpg
15:08
Riddick’s biggest takeaways from 2026 NFL Combine
nbc_dps_jeremyfowlerinterview_260302.jpg
12:47
What does HOU trade for Montgomery mean for Mixon?
nbc_wnba_cloudrival_260302.jpg
03:08
Cloud: ‘I stand very unified with our union’
nbc_csu_dkjlovedraft_260302.jpg
07:00
Simms: ‘No way’ Love isn’t picked in top 10
nbc_csu_combinerecap_260302.jpg
09:55
Price, Washington Jr. among RB combine standouts
nbc_csu_giantstradingthibs_260302.jpg
07:26
What could Schoen, Giants get in Thibodeaux trade?
nbc_csu_edgerushers_260302.jpg
05:00
Who are the best edge rushers in 2026 NFL Draft?
nbc_bte_ohstate_260302.jpg
01:44
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
nbc_pl_top10febgoals_260302.jpg
09:49
Top 10 Premier League goals: February 2026
nbc_dps_davidmontgomerytrade_260302.jpg
02:53
Reports: Lions agree to trade Montgomery to Texans
nbc_dps_firealarm_260302.jpg
06:07
Patrick’s incense sets off fire alarm live on air
nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
02:55
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
03:50
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
03:57
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?
nbc_pft_georgepickenscontract_260302.jpg
14:11
What does future hold for Pickens and Cowboys?
nbc_pft_salarycapconvo_260302.jpg
08:28
NFL salary cap increases to $301.2 million
nbc_pft_jordyntyson_260302.jpg
02:22
Tyson puts up 26 reps on bench press at combine
nbc_pft_taylengreen_260302.jpg
04:40
Arkansas’ Green breaks multiple combine records
nbc_pft_georgepickenstag_260302.jpg
04:09
Comparing Pickens’ situation to Parsons’ in 2025
nbc_pft_combineintvtakeaway_260302.jpg
03:32
Takeaways from interviews at the 2026 NFL Combine
nbc_pft_monkenconvov2_260302.jpg
09:35
Florio: Browns ‘got it right’ with hiring Monken
nbc_pft_jerryjones_260302.jpg
09:38
How much are Cowboys willing to spend in FA?
nbc_pft_40times_260302.jpg
09:05
2026 NFL Combine was fastest in history
DraftSimmsPFT3-2.jpg
12:17
Simms: NFL draft is an ‘unexact science’
nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260302.jpg
04:14
Miami QB Beck booed at NFL combine
nbc_pl_tworobsseskov3_260301.jpg
03:04
Sesko thriving for Manchester United under Carrick
nbc_wbb_marquetteV2_260301.jpg
04:58
HLs: Marquette holds off Providence on the road
replacement_raya.jpg
01:27
Raya shows up in big moments for Arsenal
nbc_soccer_usargv2_260301.jpg
07:46
Highlights: USWNT v. Argentina (En Español)
butler_parkinson.jpg
04:22
Butler Bulldogs are ‘peaking at the right time’